Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Tanned & Toned Bikini Body On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel shared a photo with fans of just her bikini body to finish out 2018. The Instagram post was geo-tagged Cape Town, Western Cape, as the model lounged on a green-and-tan beach towel. She wore what appears to be a cloth bikini, including a tube top with a large, circular accent in the center. Her body looked very tanned and toned, and fans loved it, saying “Stunning beauty,” “You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” and “wow she’s had kidS PLURAL.”

This post was preceded by a bikini photo of Candice lounging at the beach in a red swimsuit with a straw hat and several necklaces. It’s possible that both bikini photos were taken at Western Cape, which is a South African province.

It’s been a productive year for Swanepoel, who’s been busy both personally and professionally. Notably, she’s been busy promoting her new swimsuit line, Tropic of C. The brand has distinguished itself with simple and elegant designs, as a stunning photoshoot from Amangiri resort has resulted in a loyal following of over 296k fans on Instagram. Candice was one of the main models, along with Kristina Romanova and Amilna Estevao. Tropic of C offers two-pieces and bikinis, available in a variety of bold and soft colors.

Previously, Swanepoel revealed some of her workout secrets with The Cut, in case some fans are wondering how she stays in such amazing shape.

“Lately, I’ve been doing my workouts at night because I’ve had full days with my baby. I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years. It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed — I try at least twice a week. How often I do it depends on if I get my baby down or not.”

And speaking of babies, it’s worth noting that Candice shared a sweet selfie with her baby Ariel a couple of weeks ago. The photo showed the two laying together, as the baby smiled widely and looked adorable with his huge eyes. The model smiled with her lips closed, wearing mascara and light pink lipstick. The post garnered over 872k likes and 5k comments.