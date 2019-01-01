Ariel Winter Flaunts Slimmed Tummy In Crop Top Sans Makeup

Twenty-year-old Modern Family actress Ariel Winter was spotted makeup-free while ushering her beloved rescue pups to a Los Angeles veterinarian this weekend with her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

Despite leaving her makeup and contacts at home, the young actress still oozed a casual sexy appeal with a tightly-fitted pair of figure-flattering dark blue jeans with ripped knees and a long-sleeve black crop top with a frayed hem. She complemented her casual ensemble with a pair of comfortable looking Chuck Taylor sneakers

The actress also chose a simple and practical cross body bag to keep her hands free to tend to her pups. Her bag was equipped with a monogram from Saint Laurent. Despite being a simple bag, it carries a hefty price tag retailing at $1,350 in stores.

In addition to the decision to go makeup-free, Ariel decided to keep things simple in the hair department as she pulled her dark locks up into a medium-high ponytail.

While Winters’ choice in attire wasn’t overly revealing or sultry, the combination of the crop top and midrise jeans did put her newly slimmed tummy on full display for the world to see. As those who have been following Ariel on social media know, she has been keeping to an intense workout regimen as she’s spent the last six months losing a significant amount of weight.

Proud of the progress she’s made, the starlet hasn’t been shy about showcasing her newly slimmed figure in flattering and teasing outfits.

Also in the pictures of Winters’ weekend outing with her pups, obtained and published by the Daily Mail, included her boyfriend of two years. In one of the photos, Levi can be seen assisting Ariel in rounding up the pups as they enter and exit the SUV.

Levi looked equally casual sporting a dark long sleeve graphic t-shirt and a pair of dark grey jeans.

The couple has been going strong since 2016 and recently returned from a magical mountain Christmas vacation where they were accompanied by their furry family members. The couple shared shots of their winter vacation on their social media including one very cute family photo where all five of them wore matching pajamas.

Ariel is best known for her 10-season role as smarty-pants Alex Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family. The show’s current 10th season was reportedly scheduled to be its last. However, recent rumors say that the show’s leading adult stars including Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are currently in negotiations for an 11th season.