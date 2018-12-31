Emily Ratajkowski Is A Hot Firecracker In A Skimpy Red Bikini

Emrata says goodbye to 2018 in the sexiest way possible.

Emily Ratajkowski nearly bared it all for her 21-million-plus followers on New Year’s Eve in one of her hottest posts yet of 2018. In fact, the sultry post of the 27-year-old in a skimpy fire engine red string bikini blasted off like a bottle rocket, and it has received nearly a million likes in under an hour.

Fans’ reaction to the post Emrata captioned “Bye 2018” ranged from wishing her a happy new year to tons of approval for her sizzling look.

Here are just a few of the highlights of her fans’ adulation,

“Love your amazing body!” “I’m zooming in!” “The beauty in red!”

Never afraid to show some skin, Emily Ratajkowski often turns up her sex appeal to launch signature pieces from her very own Inamorata Swim line. The red bikini is some of her finest work yet, and the skimpy little two-piece with V-kini styled bottoms is sure to be a sellout for her boldest fans. The “Blurred Lines” model is practically spilling out of her top in the photo, and her signature brunette locks are blowing loosely in the breeze. One wrong move, though, and the pic could have been R-rated.

The sizzling Instagram snap was probably taken during Emily Ratajkowski’s holiday vacation getaway that she spent with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The stunner shared photos and stories of their travels while the couple took in some of the hottest and most picturesque areas of Mexico City.

The sultry senora posted several photos during their stay in the Aztec paradise. One of the model’s latest Instagram snaps was of her and her husband basking on a colorful boat and sharing some romantic PDA while on the canals of Xochimilco.

As the Inquisitr reported previously, the Gone Girl actress also wore a crop top and tight faded Levis during her stint in Xochimilco. While temperatures in most of the United States are cold, Mexico City temps are downright balmy. During their visit, temperatures ranged in the mid-70s. And that’s perfect weather for sunning your shoulders and flaunting your taut midriff if you are Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard additionally brought their parents along for the Latin American trip, and the holiday vacation was part of an olive branch they extended to them for being naughty in 2018. Apparently, their parents were none too happy that the couple eloped after only dating for a couple of months.

Judging by all the grins in the family picture the Daily Mail shared while the family visited Colombia Tuesday, it looks like all may be forgiven.