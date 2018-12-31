The ‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nikki Wants To Confess!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for the week of December 31 through January 4 brings a whole new year to Genoa City as sparks fly between unexpected couples and Nikki wants to confess to murdering J.T.

Some people end up enjoying the New Year’s Eve party at Devon’s (Bryton James). Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) have a great time and end the evening with a kiss as they ring in 2019. However, Kyle (Michael Mealor) looks on as he sees Lola (Sasha Calle) kiss Fen (Zack Tinker). It looks like the new year does not start quite as Kyle had hoped, and Lola makes it clear that she’s not that interested in trying again with Kyle.

Meanwhile, Rey foils Nick (Joshua Morrow), Nate (Brooks Darnell), and Victor (Eric Braeden) as they try to whisk Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) away from GC to recover. Instead of escaping, Victor finds himself in handcuffs as he says goodbye to 2018. Later in the week, Nikki is back in the hospital, and Nikki tells a worried Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that she has to tell the truth that she murdered J.T. Obviously, Victoria is not too sure of her mother’s newest plan for confession. After all, there’s still Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) to consider, too.

Speaking of Victoria, she shares a surprise lip lock with Cane (Daniel Goddard) when she barges into his home to read him the riot act over Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) getting drunk and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) driving and ultimately running over Nikki in Charlie’s car, according to Inquisitr.

Time to celebrate! We hope all of the #YR fans have a safe and happy #NewYearsEve. ???? pic.twitter.com/eO5UOwI7iq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 31, 2018

They vow to move past it and never bring it up again, and it looks like Vicky tries to do just that. She ends up sharing a passionate kiss with her ex-husband Billy (Jason Thompson). He’s been her rock throughout the holiday season as Nikki fought for her life, and he’s still there for her. Of course, the kiss with Cane plus the details of J.T.’s murder and Victoria’s part in it could end up driving a wedge between Billy and Victoria keeping them from finding happiness this time.

Ultimately, the first week of the new year brings some twists and turns as Genoa City residents start out with some new resolutions as well as some repeats in the case of Billy and Victoria. While it’s not the best start to the year for some, at least it’s a chance for some new beginnings.