Amanda Cerny Shakes Her Booty In Tiny Black Bikini For Latest Instagram Post

As the last day of 2018 comes to a close, celebrities from all walks of life are taking to their social media accounts to celebrate the end of the year — and to wish their followers a fun and prosperous 2019. Instagram influencer and actress Amanda Cerny joined in on today’s posting trend as well, flaunting her figure in a tiny bikini as she shared a New Year’s Eve message to her fans.

On Monday, December 31, Amanda shared a short clip to her Instagram account to demonstrate how she would be entering the new year — by leaping into it. In the video, the popular Instagram influencer never showed her face. She instead flaunted her incredible body to her 23.9 million followers, wearing a barely-there black bikini that left little to the imagination.

With a picturesque scene in front of her, Amanda stood at the edge of a sand dune, shaking her curvaceous booty towards the camera. She donned a pair of cheeky lace bikini bottoms that accentuated her tiny waist as she got ready to leap forward — out of the picture — towards the beautiful blue water. Though never shown in the post, her top was most likely just as revealing, being that it was held on by nothing more than two thin strings tied together.

The Instagram celeb kept her brown tresses tied in a messy updo, showing off even more of her tan and incredibly toned backside.

“Leaping into the new year like..#happynewyear2019,” she captioned the steamy video, following the warm wishes with a note that 2019 was looking great for “#teamcerny.”

Amanda’s incredible following on the social media platform clearly appreciated her message of good cheer for the next year — or maybe her bikini-clad body — as the video had been viewed more than 3.5 million times in five hours. The footage was accompanied by nearly 800,000 likes, and over 5,000 comments full of compliments for her amazing figure.

The sexy video was taken in Palm Beach, Florida, according to its geo-tag. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Amanda has been vacationing in the Sunshine State with her beau, Johannes Bartl, and her extended family. The social media queen has shared a number of photos and videos for her vacation, including another sexy shot in which she lounged by the water, wearing a stunning red bikini that yet again showed off her amazing body.

No matter what Amanda Cerny does, her admirers on social media seem to love it. This latest clip showed off her enviable physique, but also her coy sense of humor.