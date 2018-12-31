Iris Law, 18-Year-Old Daughter Of Jude Law, Posts Photos From Bikini-Clad Tropical Trip

The aspiring model looks fantastic as she romps around in the waves.

Jet-setter Iris Law, the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost, loves frequenting hotspots around the world, but she shared a stunning video from what seems to be a deserted tropical beach where she was celebrating the holidays.

The 18-year-old aspiring model posted a video to her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve as she waded in the crystalline water, splashed and frolicked in the surf, and soaked up some delicious rays.

A gorgeous girl, Iris is tanned and toned and seemed to be simply glowing as she had a blast in the water. With palm trees blowing in the background, Iris dipped her hands in the water and pushed strands of her brunette hair back behind her ears.

She’s wearing a brown spaghetti-strapped tube top with full bottoms that accentuate her frame. A coral necklace stands out against her bronzed collarbone and a matching bracelet jangled about. Sans makeup, she strolled playfully up to the camera getting as close as she could, giggling as she flashed a beautiful and bashful smile at the camera, clearly comfortable in her bikini before the camera.

No one else is seen in the short clip, so we aren’t sure who is at the island with her. It could have been her dad Jude, 46, who might have needed a tropical island getaway to take a break from the production of his popular Christmas movie The Holiday.

Iris’ mom Sadie, 53, remains close to Jude as they continue to raise Iris, Rafferty, 22, and Rudy, 16. The pair split in 2003. She also has half-siblings from both of her parents’ other relationships, including half-brother Finlay Kemp, 28, with whom they share Sadie as a mom. Finlay’s dad is singer Gary of Spandau Ballet, Sadie’s first husband.

Jude never married after his relationship with Sadie ended, but he has two other daughters, Sophia, 9, with model Samantha Burke, and Ada, 3, whose mom is Catherine Harding, a singer and songwriter.

Growing up with famous parents isn’t always easy as she’s constantly under the microscope of the paparazzi. It can open doors sometimes, though, which could help out the aspiring model. Iris spoke with ES Magazine about being the child of Sadie and Jude and now being in the limelight herself.

“My dad was really young. He’d had all his kids [with Frost] by 30. Mum, too. She also had a baby face. I can never tell [her age] in pictures, I’ll say, ‘What, you had three kids by that age?’ She looks 17,” she said.