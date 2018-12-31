Tekashi 6ix9ine Bought A $224K Mercedes For His Girlfriend On Christmas, Got Nothing For His 3-Year-Old Girl

Being in jail is not stopping rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine from sending gifts to some of his loved ones over the holidays.

A source close to the rapper tells the Daily Mail that the 22-year-old was able to send Christmas gifts from behind bars this year as he awaits trial. But while he was super generous to some loved ones, he was a bit of a Scrooge to others. The “Gummo” artist reportedly gifted his girlfriend, Jade, a black Mercedes AMG G65 — which cost him somewhere around $224,000. Jade posted a photo of herself in the luxury vehicle, saying how thrilled she was with her new gift.

“AINT NO CAR PAYMENTS PERIOD EARLY XMAS GIFT I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY @6ix9ine. IM SO HAPPY YALL.”

This was not the first time that the rapper gifted his lady love with something extremely expensive. In the past, he has dropped $35,000 to purchase a Rolex for her on her 22nd birthday. But while Tekashi played the role of Santa to his girlfriend, he fell short in the parenting department. A source close the rapper says that he neglected to get his daughter Saraiyah any presents this Christmas. But luckily, the source says that Tekashi’s daughter did receive a lot of presents from other relatives.

Since he was arrested in New York City last month, Tekashi has reportedly had no contact with his daughter or her mother, Sara. As the Inquisitr reported back in November, the rapper faces up to 32 years in prison. He is facing at least six RICO counts, counts which carry a combined mandatory minimum sentence of 32 years to life behind bars.

Some of the crimes that the 22-year-old is accused of include “conspiracy with others to commit racketeering and committing a crime of violence in aid of racketeering to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm while committing a crime.” He was involved with the Nine Trey Bloods gang this past year, and authorities believe that Tekashi was directly involved in a number of the crimes that the gang is accused of.

The rapper also recently fired his entire management team — who were allegedly taken down in the same sting operation that got Tekashi. Per the Inquisitr, the group — named “the Enterprise” — are also now facing their fair share of legal woes.

“Members and associates of the Enterprise promoted and celebrated the criminal conduct of the Enterprise, namely narcotics distribution, acts involving violence, and the use of firearms, in music and on social media,” a prosecutor alleges. “The purposes of the Enterprise included preserving and protecting the power, territory, and profits of the Enterprise through acts involving murder… and threats of violence.”

Tekashi will go to court in September of 2019.