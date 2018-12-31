Khloe Kardashian Shares Touching Reflection On 2018: ‘It Was A Roller Coaster Of Emotions’

As 2018 comes to an end, the Kardashian-Jenners are sharing their biggest moments from the past year. The latest to share a touching reflection was Khloe Kardashian, whose greatest moment of 2018 came when she gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson. In celebration of the upcoming new year, Khloe posted a sweet montage of photos of her baby girl, as well as her sisters and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The video, which Khloe shared on her Instagram feed on Monday, was set to the song “Blessed” by Daniel Caesar. Some of the photos were shots of Khloe holding baby True, including one at the Kardashian-Jenners’ recent Christmas party. There were also images of True smiling in the bathtub, wearing an angel costume, sitting in a high chair, cuddling with her 6-year-old cousin Penelope Disick, and posing in her many adorable outfits.

There were also plenty of photos with sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie, who was pregnant with her own daughter Stormi at the same time as Khloe, according to Entertainment Tonight. In one image from the Christmas party, Khloe is playfully grabbing Kendall by the neck while Kendall laughs. Another image shows Kim, Kylie, and Kendall posing on a couch together.

The final star of Khloe’s touching compilation was her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star Thompson, whom Khloe began dating in August 2016, Us Weekly reported. Thompson was pictured in a few baby bump shots with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, as well as a snuggly family photo after True was born.

In the caption of the video, Khloe shared how her faith got her through the busy year.

“My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high,” she wrote. “This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

Khloe went on to share her secret to defeating life’s surprises.

“The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world…Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings,” the influencer continued.

Finally, she dedicated a portion of her post to baby True, calling her daughter her “greatest gift.” Khloe had experienced complications during her pregnancy, including low levels of progesterone, which is a vital hormone that helps to prevent miscarriages, according to Entertainment Tonight. She had been on medication to combat the low levels, but the pills, in turn, caused a slew of other problems for her body, such as weakness and increased nausea.

“Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul,” Khloe concluded. “I never knew my heart could be so full. You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!”