Dua Lipa Rocks Super Low-Cut Dress On Instagram

Dua Lipa shared a series of three photos on Instagram, and two of them featured her rocking a super low-cut dress. The singer accessorized with a couple of chunky necklaces, as she wore her hair down in her signature bob. The first photo shows her making kissy faces with Rina Lipa, her younger sister. They appeared to be at a bar or restaurant of some sort, with a giant golden horse statue in the backdrop. A second photo was of a birthday cake and her brother Gijin hiding behind it, while a third showed the singer’s dress more fully. It had two zipper accents on the front, which she kept unzipped to make it a revealing dress. The post was geo-tagged Miami, Florida.

She also shared a new year post via Instagram Stories, where she said, “Happy New Year!” and popped a bottle of champagne. She wore a cute, light blue dress with floral accents and a silver strap. An earlier post also revealed that she was celebrating “Gijin’s birthday” with a “dinner. Mocktails and cocktails for the win.” Gijin is Dua’s little brother. It looked like everyone had a good time.

Dua also has been updating her fans with a 2018 recap, going over all of her favorite moments of the year with some great photos.

Earlier this year, Lipa got personal with the Guardian, revealing some of her thought-processes behind her music.

“You want to be as honest as possible in the music you make. But then there’s the other side of it, when you do want a bit of a personal life, and you get upset that you’ve opened yourself up so much. I guess it comes with the territory – a figuring-out of the right balance, how to be really content, y’know, in this see-through box I’m now living in.”

And indeed, Dua has a huge following, including over 23.6 million followers on Instagram. That’s probably not an easy thing to deal with all the time, considering how recognizable she is.

The singer also revealed how her heritage affected her growing up, saying that “Now I’m proud of it. Now I am. But when I was growing up all I wanted was to be called Hannah, Sarah, Ella… anything normal. Because with Dua you had to explain: I’m from Kosovo.”

She’s obviously come a long way from longing to be someone else. Fans can catch her on @rockineve on ABC tonight.