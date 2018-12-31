Kanye West Says He Is Drug Free And Grateful As He Rings In The New Year With A Series Of Tweets

Kanye West is saying goodbye to 2018 with a series of Twitter messages covering everything from his mental health, to his relationships, to his new music.

Starting on Sunday evening, Ye started tweeting about 2018, saying that “we’re super happy” — presumably referencing himself and his family, though he didn’t specify who he meant in particular within the confines of the tweet. He added that “2018 was so beautiful.”

For fans, 2018 was a year full of ups and downs. Fans were treated to new music with the album Ye, only to be disappointed after being promised another album this year called Yandhi. That album was originally scheduled to drop in September, only to be pushed back to November, and then was pushed back a second time indefinitely.

In October, many fans were bewildered by a bizarre meeting between the music mogul and President Donald Trump, in which Kanye ranted about getting the president a better airplane, said that Hillary Clinton’s campaign lacked “male energy,” and said that wearing a MAGA hat makes him feel like “superman.” A few weeks later, the rapper distanced himself from politics, announcing on Twitter that he realized he was being used to “spread messages I don’t believe in.”

Apparently, West is feeling more like himself these days.

“I got to be myself and nobody had to ‘let me,'” he said in another tweet on Sunday.

“I’m drug free and my spirit is connected. No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” he added.

West has famously said that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In the White House meeting in October, he amended that to say that he had been misdiagnosed, and it was actually sleep deprivation.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder,” West told Trump. “I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL. He said that I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

He later said that it was all a conspiracy to control his mind.

“To control my mind. To make me look like I’m crazy to you. I am not crazy. I can ramp up if I suffer from sleep deprivation,” he said on Twitter.

West continued his Sunday Twitter series by saying that he felt love, good energy, and “good will” — and that he felt stronger than ever.

He also said that new music and designs were in the works.

Finally, West thanked fans and “haters” who “are fans too.”