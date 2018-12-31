Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Derriere In Blue Thong Bikini At The Beach On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is commemorating the end of 2018 with a flattering bikini photo on Instagram, as she captioned it, “One last look back to an amazing year…” The model can be seen in motion, with her arms outstretched as she runs by the ocean shoreline. She is pictured in a blue bikini with a thong bottom, along with a straw hat and sunglasses. Fans exclaimed, “Stunningg!” and “Nice.”

The model’s Instagram Stories, on the other hand, showed her enjoying a meal at an open-air restaurant. She was apparently enjoying fish, which was spotted on an exotic service tray on a bed of ice, beside a live fire. It was captioned, “Peixe Na Brasa,” which is a sort of grilled fish entree. A second Instagram Story showed Alessandra with three other people, playing a game at the beach.

This is not to mention Alessandra’s newest selfie, one which shows her giving a sultry look to the camera while wearing a straw hat and orange strapless top. She wore natural-looking makeup and several necklaces, and geo-tagged the snapshot with “Magic Island.” Obviously she’s enjoying some sun and some beach time to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Additionally, two days ago, she shared a photo of three women lounging on the beach, in a snapshot which was geo-tagged Florianopolis, Santa Catarina. This location is in Brazil, and is known for having amazing beaches.

While Alessandra has a great beach body, it’s no secret that she doesn’t actually love working out. That’s something she’s revealed in several interviews, including one with Shape.

“When I started with Victoria’s Secret at 21, I never worked out. I like doing bridges, and I’ll also finish a workout with 100 bicycle crunches. A perfect body isn’t everything. A perfect butt doesn’t make an amazing person.”

The model also revealed some of her favorite Brazilian getaways to the Telegraph. She mentioned “Florianopolis, a beautiful island in the south of the country, where I have a summer house. My entire family congregates there for the holidays.” That explains why she’s there right now. Ambrosio also said that a great remote spot is “Trancoso in Bahia. The town has a 500-year-old town square, which is charming.”

Plus, the travel-loving model noted that the most remote place she’d ever been is “an island location in Tanzania for an editorial photo-shoot with nobody around. We stayed in tents.”

Fans can look forward to more travels and bikini pics by Alessandra in 2019. But for now, it looks like she’s enjoying time with her family and friends, as she recharges for a busy year.