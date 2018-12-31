Independent Wrestling Promotion Announces New Weekly Show

Beyond Wrestling will start streaming a new weekly show called 'Uncharted Territory' in April.

A new contender is seeking wrestling fans’ time starting in April of 2019, as Beyond Wrestling will start airing a new live weekly wrestling show called Uncharted Territory on IndependentWrestling.TV (formerly PowerBomb.TV), as reported by PWInsider.

The new show will start streaming on April 3, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET. Interestingly, that’s the same time and day that the WWE releases new episodes of NXT, though the NXT episodes aren’t live.

Beyond Wrestling founder Drew Cordeiro spoke about the company’s partnership with PowerBomb.TV in a press release, and he had nothing but good things to say about the streaming platform.

“Since partnering with Powerbomb.TV in September of 2017, we have been able to reach more fans than ever before.”

He also talked about the move to IndependentWrestling.TV and how their relationship will continue to grow in 2019.

“As their crew works tirelessly to relaunch as IndependentWrestling.TV, we are committed to growing our relationship throughout 2019.”

Beyond Wrestling has grown substantially over 2018. According to Cordeiro, the promotion gained over a million YouTube subscribers throughout the year, which is a huge amount of growth for an independent wrestling promotion.

Cordeiro also talked a bit about the company’s goals with the launch of the new weekly show, and it sounds like its focus remains on giving lesser-known talent a chance to shine.

“For the last decade, Beyond Wrestling has been at the forefront of discovering the talented athletes who will push pro wrestling forward. Our goal with Uncharted Territory remains the same – make the professional wrestling industry better by giving these hidden gems the platform to shine.”

An interesting point brought forward by Drew Cordeiro is about how many independent wrestlers are signing exclusive contracts, making them unavailable to other promotions. He’s hopeful that getting a weekly show going will allow Beyond to “speed up the process of revitalizing the scene.”

He wrapped up his thoughts on the new show by saying, “Fans worldwide will be able to join us every Wednesday as we unearth the best ‘buried treasure’ in pro wrestling!”

BREAKING: Starting in April, Electric Haze in Worcester, Massachusetts will host Beyond Wrestling live events every Wednesday beginning at 8pm ET! A new streaming platform – https://t.co/eG2UqiObKp – will broadcast the #UnchartedTerritory series live every week. pic.twitter.com/coEjDn5BAw — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) December 31, 2018

Beyond Wrestling has some pretty big names currently working for them. They have a New Year’s event scheduled, and some of the names on it include Matt Cross, Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson, Nick Gage, Eddie Kingston, Simon Grimm (formerly Simon Gotch of the WWE), and Andrew Everett.

For a relatively small independent promotion, they’ve certainly built up an impressive roster of talent, and if it has a weekly live streaming show, we might even see them recruit more performers before April 3.