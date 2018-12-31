Ariana Grande Bids Farewell To 2018: ‘If We Made It Thru This Last Year, We’ll For Sure Make It Thru This One’

If there’s anyone who is ready for 2019, it’s definitely Ariana Grande.

The singer has had a rough 2018 with the tragic passing of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and a broken engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Not only that, but Grande was still recovering from the horrific bombing that took place at her Manchester concert in 2017, killing 23 people. But as she looks ahead to the New Year, Grande took to her Instagram account to bid goodbye to the heartbreaking past year.

“Farewell 2018, you f***. i hope this new year brings you all much laughter, clarity and healing. be gentle with yourselves and each other. if we made it thru this last year, we’ll for sure make it thru this one. thank you for everything,” she told her fans.

Along with the image is a sideways photo of Grande sporting her signature high-ponytail and cat-eye makeup. So far, the post has earned the songstress a lot of attention with over 4.7 million likes in addition to 44,000 comments and growing. Some of Grande’s 141 million-plus followers were quick to comment and wish the singer a happy New Year while countless others told her that they were thinking of her after the difficult year that she faced.

“You’re so strong and cute and amazing and ilysm bye,” one fan wrote.

“I am so proud of you for being a light this year for so many, even when you were struggling. Thank you. Love you.”

“I hear ya there girl. One of my worst yet, hopefully all will be good this year,” another follower commented.

The post comes shortly after Grande deleted a tribute to her late boyfriend Mac Miller. As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer simply posted a shot of Miller’s tattooed hands as he rocked a yellow hoodie and stroked the keys of a piano. Grande left the photo without a caption, but it was clear to see that she’s been thinking of Mac a lot since his death.

A few hours after posting the image to her account, Grande deleted it without explanation. As fans of the 25-year-old know, she and the rapper dated for two years before calling it quits earlier this year. Shortly after they broke up, Grande started dating and became engaged to Pete Davidson. On September 7, Miller died following an accidental overdose of “mixed toxicity” of fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine.

Now, Grande is saying, “Thank U, Next” to this tough year.