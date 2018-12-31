Stella Maxwell Goes Completely Nude In Risque Photo With Jordan Barrett On Instagram

Stella Maxwell posed fully nude for a photo with Jordan Barrett on Instagram. It’s a fairly risque image, as she stood in front of Barrett in a barely censored photo. It was captioned, “Pushed play in print.” Stella held on to something with her right hand, and grabbed herself with her left hand. Jordan put his hands on her right hip. Fans responded with comments like “It’s beautiful,” “in love with this shot,” and “Love love love it!!”

This is just one of many sultry photos that he’s taken with Stella, although the purpose behind them remains a bit unclear. Another recent photo of the two, one from December 19, showed Maxwell nude on her knees as she caressed Jordan’s head. He was laying on his back, on grass. It was titled, “ACT ONE: films about to start.” Another photo was posted on December 15, featuring Jordan while shirtless, laying on top of Stella. Stella was wearing a pair of denim pants cut in a capri style.

Meanwhile, Stella has been keeping her fans updated on her page, with a recent post showing her posing on top of a motorcycle while wearing a denim jacket and black leggings. The model wore her hair in a heavy right part, and sported red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Jordan has been dubbed many things — including “Most Stylish Man Alive” by GQ — and is one of the most sought-after male models in the industry. He recounted to the Cut how he was discovered.

“I wanted to have a cigarette, but I couldn’t get a lighter because apparently you have to be over 18, so I decided I was gonna take matches from the counter.”

That’s when a modeling scout approached 13-year-old Barrett and asked him for his parents’ contact information.

“I was like, That was weird. I thought he was trying to catch me for shoplifting, and he just gave me his details and left.”

In his years working in the modeling world, he’s noticed that things are a bit different at shows with male models, as he said that “Behind the scenes at guys’ shows, everything seems a little forced and tense or competitive. It’s weird energy. I’ve seen a lot of Zoolander stuff happen, like comparing bodies with each other and with shirtless selfies.”

Whatever the case, the model is likely to continue his rise in the industry — and fans are looking forward to finding out what Jordan has in store for 2019.