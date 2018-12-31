‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victoria Kisses Cane!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 1 bring 2019 roaring into Genoa City, and things are topsy-turvy for many residents as things do not go as planned.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) targets Victor (Eric Braeden), according to She Knows Soaps. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrested him on suspicion of murder in the J.T. case. Now it appears as if Christine will throw the book at The Mustache in hopes that something sticks and Victor spends a long time behind bars. Sure, Victor had plenty against J.T., but this time, the Genoa City Police Department got the wrong person.

Nikki is beside herself with worry that Victor faces charges for a murder he did not commit. Ultimately, she’ll try to confess, but then somebody else confesses to the dirty deed, and things unravel quickly. For now, though, Victor remains in hot water.

Meanwhile, after helping Victor kidnap Nikki, Nate (Brooks Darnell) is tested. He honestly did what he felt would be best for his patient, but he also broke a lot of rules to do it. Add that drama to his still mending heart, and New Year’s shapes up to be a lonely time for Nate.

Time to celebrate! We hope all of the #YR fans have a safe and happy #NewYearsEve. ???? pic.twitter.com/eO5UOwI7iq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 31, 2018

Unexpected sparks fly between Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Inquisitr reported that these two kiss unexpectedly when Victoria goes to Cane’s to confront him over Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) drinking, which ended up with Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) getting behind the wheel and drive. During that fateful night, he ended up hitting Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in the midst of a blizzard.

Victoria doesn’t believe that Cane has no idea that Nikki was even in the hospital, and she thinks that Charlie deserves the blame. However, this time, Cane isn’t taking Victoria’s crap without speaking up. She’s no longer his boss like she was at Brash & Sassy, and he has had it with the way she treats him as well as men in general.

After listening to Victoria’s nasty tirade against him, Cane unleashes on her, and it’s a shock to the stressed out Newman. It has been a while since anybody called out Victoria like that, and she reacts passionately, but not in the way anybody expected. Instead, she kisses Cane, and shockingly he kisses Victoria back! It doesn’t take too long before they come to their senses, but the moment happened and cannot be erased no matter how much they never want to speak of it again.