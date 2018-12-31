‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Rey Arrests Victor!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, December 31, brings Devon’s New Year’s Eve party to Genoa City — and some of the midnight kisses are surprising! Plus, Victoria and Phyllis spend an unexpected evening together, and Rey arrests Victor.

Ana (Loren Lott) pulled off a miracle and decorated Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse for the part. Devon could not wait to say goodbye to the terrible year that was his 2018. Abby (Melissa Ordway), Arturo (Jason Canela), Lola (Sasha Calle), Fenmore (Zack Tinker), and Cane (Daniel Goddard) showed up. Fen and Lola complimented each other, and then after she revealed that she dumped Kyle (Michael Mealor) he offered her a should to cry on, and Lola accepted.

Cane ordered a scotch, and he told the bartender to keep them coming. Devon noticed his brother-in-law getting sloshed, and told Cane to take it easy. Later Devon asked Cane about Lily (Christel Khalil), and then Cane asked about Nate (Brooks Darnell), and Devon figured that Nate had an emergency at the hospital.

Kyle showed up after Abby invited him, and Lola accused him of crashing the party. When midnight arrived, unfortunately, Kyle did not get a chance to kiss Lola. Lola locked lips with Fen. Abby kissed Arturo, Ana hugs Devon, and Cane passed out on the sofa. Overall, it wasn’t the night most people had planned.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) surprised Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) by coming home early, looking to ring in the New Year together at a fancy hotel. Unfortunately, Rey got a tip on the case, which sent him running — and left Mia fuming.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) spent the evening at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle). They received a call from Nick (Joshua Morrow), but the line went dead. Phyllis tried to find out if Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson) were serious again. Then, Victoria asked about Phyllis and Nick and “going back.” Victoria admitted that letting J.T. back into her life was a significant mistake. Phyllis left right as Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) arrived home. Victoria told Reed she felt that the person who ran Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) down had kidnapped her. Reed couldn’t take it anymore — and confessed that he’d ran over Nikki.

The ambulance with Nikki, Nate, and Nick arrived at a private airstrip that Victor (Eric Braeden) had used before. They took Nikki inside the building, and argued about risking Nikki’s life. Victor said that he wanted to take Nikki somewhere to recover in peace. Victor then informed a reluctant Nate that he would come with them. Nick implored his dad to take care of his mom, and Victor said that he would. As the plane tried to take off, Rey — along with other Genoa City Police Department vehicles with their sirens and lights on — arrived, and the pilot aborted the take-off.

Rey boarded the plane, and arrested Victor!