Kenya Moore And Phaedra Parks Could Make A ‘RHOA’ Comeback As Ratings On The Show Slip, Per ‘HL’

Over the course of the past few seasons, Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks left the Real Housewives of Atlanta — and since then, some fans think that things just haven’t been the same. Now, as ratings on the housewives franchise continue to slip, a source told Hollywood Life that there’s a real possibility that the pair could make a comeback in order to boost the show’s ratings.

The 47-year-old Moore left RHOA after the show’s tenth season, as negotiations between the former Miss U.S.A. and producers fell apart over money and access. Moore reportedly wanted a bigger salary to return for an 11th season, and the show’s producers felt that Moore wasn’t being open enough with viewers — as she chose to keep large parts of her life away from cameras. Basically, reports say that they wanted to see more of her personal life and concerns.

For her part, 45-year-old Parks left the show after the ninth season, amid rumors that she had spread gossip about cast members. Andy Cohen said, per E! Online, that no one on the show wanted to work with her any longer — after she was accused of spreading “date rape” allegations about Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker.

Earlier this year, according to Us Weekly, Parks said that she wasn’t going to be returning to the show’s 11th season — but a source close to the pair tells another story.

Since the duo left the show, ratings have been on the decline. While the show remains one of the top Sunday cable shows, and the top show amongst the housewives franchises, the season 11 premiere saw a 20 percent drop from the previous season — the lowest premiere in ten years. Now, there are rumors that one, or both, of the former stars might return in order to drive ratings.

“Kenya and Phaedra are loving knowing that they are missed on RHOA,” the source said.

According to the source, the women believe that their absence is a “huge” reason for the drop in viewers. The source also said that the pair’s former co-stars played a role in getting them removed from the show. Moore allegedly believes that she would have helped improve this season’s ratings given that she recently gave birth to baby Brooklyn, something which she believes would have made for good television.

“Phaedra feels that Kandi had a hand in her firing and Kenya feels NeNe had a hand in hers as well, but neither Kandi nor Nene feel that is true,” the source said. “Kenya felt that she had a great story line with the baby and her marriage and Phaedra felt the same with ex Apollo Nida away, so it’s only natural that they’re feeling a little good knowing that they’re missed. It’s always possible for a return and both ladies are open to the idea at some point.”