Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Cruise In Red Convertible For A Fun Outing With Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spent their Sunday out on the town with their kids in a Full House-style red convertible. In addition to a joy ride, the family’s day of fun was complete with a stop at the beach. The group’s outing was documented on Rodriguez’s Instagram account, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In one photo that appeared on Rodriguez’s Instagram feed, the former baseball pro is seen sitting at the wheel of the flashy red car. Lopez is in the passenger seat and her 10-year-old twins — Maximilian and Emme — are in the backseat. They are joined by Rodriguez’s daughters — Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14.

Decked out in sunglasses, hats, and winter coats, the family smiled at the camera, ready to brace the cool winter winds with the top down.

“Cruising into the new year like????????,” Rodriguez wrote in the caption. “How are you spending the last of your 2018?”

Later, Rodriguez shared a few images and videos to his Instagram Stories. The footage featured his family at a beach in Malibu, California.

In one video, Rodriguez captured his Second Act star girlfriend from behind — staring thoughtfully at the sea — while their kids played in the water in the distance. He snuggled up with Lopez in another photo, and the two shared a hug by the water.

“Perfect day,” he wrote in one of the images.

As the sun began to set, Rodriguez captured the kids smiling beside the water.

“Malibu sunsets >>>” he captioned the shot.

The weekend was full of fun for the family, as the group visited The Grove — an outdoor mall in Los Angeles — for some shopping on Friday, the Daily Mail reported. Lopez spent the day snapping photos of their children as they weaved through the crowds, going in and out of stores.

In March, a source shared with ET how well the family blends together.

“They complement each other well. They are both driven business people with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts,” the source said of the power couple, who began dating in March of 2017. “Their families are now blended and live together.”

Lopez’s twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, seem to get along great with Rodriguez’s daughters — whom he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Last week, Lopez shared a video on Instagram of Emme singing “Can’t Help Falling In Love” with Ella and Natasha as they played the tune on ukuleles.

“Just a lil’ ukelele by the fire???? #beauties #allihave,” Lopez captioned the sweet video.