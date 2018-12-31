Sarah Michelle Gellar And Husband Freddie Prinze Jr Take Hilarious Selfie With Her Wax Figure

When one has a wax statue of themselves, then one obviously needs to take photographs with it. This past weekend, Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr, took a trip to Los Angeles’ famed Madame Tussauds wax museum and luckily for fans, the actress documented a lot of the trip on social media.

Yesterday, Gellar posted a few videos of herself talking to her wax figure before eventually posting a selfie with it.

“You’re, like, literally my ghost of Christmas past,” Gellar jokes in the first Instagram video she titled “Conversations with myself.”

“You’re like, the quiet version of me. Is it something I said? Something I didn’t say,” she jokes in another video.

But her most popular post is a selfie with the wax figure. In the snapshot posted for her 2 million-plus Instagram followers, Gellar leans up against the wax figure bearing her resemblance and has a slight smile on her face. Just behind the figure is Freddie Prinze Jr, who also appears to be having fun during the outing as he too wears a big smile on his face.

So far, the image has earned the 41-year-old a lot of attention with over 155,000 likes in addition to 1,100 comments. Some fans chimed in to let Gellar know that they are huge fans of hers while countless others couldn’t help but comment on the photo and how funny it is. A few others made references to her hit show Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“You know you can’t let Buffy bot win. You gotta save us, again, and take Skynet on your way to the scrapyard,” one follower joked.

“Lmao your caption is too funny. Girl we love you!!! Watching Buffy right now.”

“You guys are REALLY AMAZING together and I am so happy you are happy together,” another commented.

But it was another post on her Instagram account that got Sarah in some hot water last month. As the Inquisitr shared, the actress took to her social media account to share photos of herself in black lingerie from a December 2007 lingerie photo shoot for Maxim. Along with the images, she told followers that she was going to pin these photos all over her house as a reminder to not overeat on Thanksgiving.

But the post received a ton of backlash from fans accusing her of body shaming. After noticing a ton of negative comments on her account, the mother of two made a post to clarify what she meant and apologized to anyone who was offended by the post.