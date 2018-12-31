Black Monday 2018: Full List Of Coaches Fired By The NFL After End Of Regular Season

It is one of the darkest days of the year, and there is a reason it is called Black Monday.

The day after the NFL regular season ends is one that many look forward to and there are plenty of people who also dread it. While 12 teams are currently preparing for the postseason and entering the playoffs, there are some teams which are looking for a new head coach. December 31, 2018, is officially the date of this year’s “Black Monday,” and a number of head coaches have already been given their walking papers.

Believe it or not, the firings began on Sunday evening when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers relieved coach Dirk Koetter of his duties. After finishing 5-11 in 2018 and 19-29 over his three seasons as head coach in Florida, Koetter was fired and the Bucs are looking for a new head coach, as reported by ESPN.

There were a number of head coaches who were fired early on Black Friday, but the early shocker was that of Marvin Lewis. It may not have been a firing, though, as WLWT reported that Lewis and the Cincinnati Bengals “mutually decided to part ways” after 16 seasons together.

In those 16 seasons, Lewis never won a single playoff game and the Bengals’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday ended their 2018 season with a record of 6-10. As of this time, it is not clear if the Bengals will look inside or outside of the organization for their next head coach.

Lewis and Koetter were far from the only casualties on Black Friday 2018.

Chairman & CEO Christopher Johnson has informed Todd Bowles he will not be returning in 2019. ???? https://t.co/JgKBKH0I2h pic.twitter.com/X1m1Ri34Sk — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 31, 2018

The New York Jets also made their coaching move late on Sunday as they fired Todd Bowles after a 4-12 season and last place in the AFC East. Bowles coached one of the worst stretches in Jets history as he finished 24-40 in four seasons with 21 losses in the last 27 games.

Vance Joseph is another AFC head coach who was fired on Black Monday as the Denver Broncos let him go after a 6-10 season. There were some questionable calls and moves this season by Joseph and he appeared to be on thin ice halfway through the season.

Vance Joseph is done in Denver after two seasons and an 11–21 record https://t.co/b7jdjxma0m pic.twitter.com/cEuTpqX1Yt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 31, 2018

On Sunday night, the Arizona Cardinals wrapped up the number one pick in the 2019 NFL Draft with a loss to the Seattle Seahawks. On Monday morning, head coach Steve Wilks advised his coaching staff that he will no longer be in his position from this point forward.

Steve Wilks has been fired, per @mortreport. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

This needs to be said about Steve Wilks: He handled this season and the increasing speculation about his job as well as anyone possibly could. A true professional — scott bordow (@sbordow) December 31, 2018

The Miami Dolphins also fired head coach Adam Gase after a 7-9 season.

Breaking: Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirms to @JeffDarlington that he has been fired. (First reported by NFL Network) pic.twitter.com/NcKGVgywKh — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 31, 2018

Along with some firings earlier this season in the NFL, there are currently eight teams without a head coach just one day after the end of the 2018 regular season. Mike McCarthy was fired by the Green Bay Packers and Hue Jackson was let go by the Cleveland Browns in the last couple of months.

Teams now in the head-coach market: *Cardinals

*Bengals

*Dolphins

*Broncos

*Jets

*Buccaneers

*Packers

*Browns — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Black Monday 2018 is one of those days that is just dreadful for so many head coaches and teams around the NFL. A number of coaches have already lost their jobs, but it is possible they could end up coaching somewhere else before too long. As for Black Monday, it is still early in the day and this list will be updated if any others are fired or released.