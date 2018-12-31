Celine Dion Plays Air Guitar, Rocks Out At Lady Gaga’s Second Las Vegas Show

Celine Dion is welcoming Lady Gaga to Las Vegas in the best way possible.

While Lady Gaga is just getting started in her Las Vegas stay at the Park Theatre in the Park MGM Resort, Celine Dion is a seasoned Vegas veteran, having performed for the last 15 years at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Last night, Gaga played the second show of her highly-anticipated Enigma show and it certainly did not disappoint.

Dion had one of the best seats in the house for the show and she definitely seemed to be enjoying herself as she took in the concert. A video published by TMZ shows Celine jamming out to countless Lady Gaga hits and even strumming an invisible electric guitar from time to time. During Gaga’s hit song “You and I,” Dion tried to get the crowd into it by jumping around and clapping her hands in the air.

The Vegas veteran looked stunning in a form-fitting, long-sleeved dress while she wore her long brown locks down. Dion completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings and a face full of stunning makeup. According to Rolling Stone, Dion is just wrapping up her second stint in Vegas and the songstress will play 28 final shows in 2019 with one set of concerts running from February 26 through March 16 and the next set running from May 14 through June 8.

“I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades,” Dion said in a statement on her Instagram page. “It’s been an amazing experience and I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”

Céline Dion dancing to Lady Gaga’s The Edge Of Glory is the best thing you’ll see today! #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/NijwhA0K90 — Lady Gaga Now ???? (@LadyGagaNowNet) December 31, 2018

It is unclear if Dion will take up residency anywhere else in Vegas, but perhaps she will join Lady Gaga at the new MGM Park Theatre at some point down the road. And while Dion is just wrapping up her shows in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga is just beginning. So far, USA Today shares that Gaga’s show has already earned rave reviews from countless critics. Billboard’s Andreas Hale told readers that Gaga was born to do this.

“As she closed the first of her 26 dates to a rousing ovation, it was obvious that Gaga was more than comfortable on the Vegas stage where many all-time greats cut their teeth. Simply put, she was born to do this.”

Gaga will be performing through November of 2019.