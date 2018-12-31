Meghan Markle Made This Fateful New Year’s Resolution Months Before Prince Harry Hookup

Just months before falling hard for Prince Harry, former Suits star Meghan Markle made a fateful New Year’s resolution that almost predicted the dramatic turn her life would take only months after 2016 began.

People Magazine reported that in January 2016, Markle shared her personal goals for the New Year on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she shut down once her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November of the same year.

She admitted that she did not have the best track record for keeping resolutions.

“Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French. These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,” she wrote, as reported by People.

“The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she wrote.

She revealed at the time that she planned on continuing her education in the French language, one she studied throughout high school but admitted she lost once she began “immersing myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires.”

In the post, Markle also admitted she “bites her nails after a stressful day.”

She then almost predicted her fateful encounter with the prince in her following statements.

“This year, I resolve not to have a resolution,” she wrote. “For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher,” she continued.

“My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans, and be okay if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change,” Markle continued.

She then met Prince Harry, the man who would eventually be her future husband, on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. After announcing their engagement, reporters asked Prince Harry when he knew Meghan Markle was the one. Without skipping a beat, his response was “the very first time we met.”

Within months of being introduced, the couple announced their engagement in November of 2018, followed by a royal wedding in May of 2018.

Continuing with the fast-track their relationship was on, Markle became pregnant within three months of tying the knot with the Duke of Sussex. After their wedding, Markle, in turn, became the Duchess of Sussex.

The couple is awaiting the birth of their first child in the spring.