Lara Trump Enjoys The Sun In Pink & Red Bikini At Mar-A-Lago Ahead Of New Year’s Eve

Lara Trump looks glad to be in sunny Florida where the weather is warm and shiny. As the Daily News pointed out, the daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump is spending time off at her family’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, where she appears to be on a mission to soak up as much sunshine as she can.

On Sunday, Lara Trump was spotted walking around Mar-a-Lago in a striped pink bandeau bikini top, which she paired with red bottoms. Completing her sun-ready look, she wore a straw hat and large mirror sunglasses. In the photo shared by the Daily Mail, the TV presenter and producer is also seen carrying a plastic water bottle in her hand, perhaps in an effort to stay hydrated in the summer-like Floridian weather.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Lara Trump enjoyed the water before setting out for a jog around the property. When she did so, the 36-year-old swapped her bikini for a pair of black Nike shorts and a black sports bra, an attire better suited for running. Throughout her workout, Trump was accompanied by a man, possibly a Secret Service agent Daily Mail suggests, who made sure to always run one step behind her during the outing.

Lara Trump recently returned to Mar-a-Lago after spending a few days in her native North Carolina where she celebrated Christmas with her family, according to the Daily Mail. Her husband Eric Trump and their 1-year-old son Luke accompanied her in the visit to her parents at Wrightsville Beach, the report continued. The mother of one documented her holiday trip on her Instagram by sharing snaps of her family, including one of Eric and Luke posing together on a sun-drenched deck overlooking a beautiful lake.

When the Trump family rings in the New Year Monday night, one key member of the family will be missing. President Trump has canceled his trip to Mar-a-Lago for the second time this holiday season, according to CNBC. As the government shutdown hits its 10th day, Trump has stayed in Washington, D.C., where he continues to fight to secure funding for a wall at the southern border, the report continued.

“The President’s been here, by the way, all weekend, all Christmas,” Mulvaney said in an interview on Fox & Friends, as quoted by USA Today. “He’s staying in Washington, D.C., over New Year’s. He’s canceled his plans for Christmas. Now, he’s canceled his plans for New Year’s.”