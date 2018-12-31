Johnny Galecki Lists California Ranch For Sale At A Bargain Price

The 'Big Bang Theory' star is giving up his beloved Santa Margarita ranch 18 months after fire raged through it.

Johnny Galecki is ready to take a loss on one of his California properties that used to be a favorite getaway for him. The Big Bang Theory and The Conners star has listed his 160-acre Santa Margarita ranch on the market for $850,000, according to TMZ. The actor purchased the property, located about 190 miles from Los Angeles, in 2011 for $1.2 million, so this asking price is indeed a loss for him, but for good reason: Much of the 160-acre property was torched in wildfires during the summer of 2017.

While the ranch property no longer houses the 3,588 square-foot log cabin that was there before fire ravaged the place, there are plenty of other amenities for a wannabe home builder or renovator looking to rehab the once grand site. The Los Angeles Times notes the property features custom rock gates and a 4,000-square-foot workshop that includes an unfinished two-bedroom apartment. There is also a solar-heated pool with a swim-up bar, a silo, and a vineyard with five acres of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes and two acres of Zinfandel grapes, as well as pomegranate, orange, and nut trees located throughout the property. The Times describes the terrain of the land as “hilly.”

After the fire tore through his Santa Margarita ranch last year, Johnny Galecki took to Instagram to thank California firefighters for all of their hard work. The CBS star also thanked fans who reached out to support him after the devastating blaze.

At the time, Galecki told TMZ that his heart was with all who suffered loss due to California wildfires, and he also credited the Santa Margarita community for coming together amid the tragedy.

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.”

“It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people,” Galecki added. “And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger.”

Johnny Galecki is not the only Hollywood star to fall victim to California wildfires over the past year. The recent Woolsey Fire destroyed more than 175 houses, including the homes of Gerard Butler, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke, and Daryl Hannah and Neil Young.