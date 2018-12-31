Kylie Jenner Reflects On 2018 With Never-Before-Seen Baby Stormi Pics

On Sunday evening, Kylie Jenner joined in on the pre-New Year’s tradition of sharing her favorite moments from the past year in a reflective post. In the process, the 21-year-old makeup mogul graced fans with some never-before-seen photos of baby Stormi. There was even an image of Jenner from the day she gave birth, which was kept a secret along with her entire pregnancy, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Among a series of posts on her Instagram Stories was a photo dated February 1, Stormi’s birthday. The sweet but subtle snap shows only Jenner’s hand holding boyfriend Travis Scott’s, with two hospital bracelets on her wrist. The makeup mogul revealed to the public three days later that she had been pregnant and just became a new mother.

In another shot dated June 3, Jenner is shown sitting poolside in a green bikini, holding a 5-month-old baby Stormi in her arms.

The next day, the mother-daughter duo apparently went for a hike, as another image shows Jenner standing on a hill in athleisure clothing and holding Stormi via a baby carrier against her chest.

Finally, a more recent secret photo joined the mix. Dated December 20, the image shows Stormi’s first Christmas. The 10-month-old little girl sat in front of a giant gold Christmas tree, eyeing up a few presents wrapped underneath.

The reflection also included some adorable images of Jenner’s time with Scott, People reported. Some of the most notable moments were their joint appearance on the cover of GQ in August, their debut appearance at the Met Gala in May after welcoming baby Stormi, and the family’s fall trip to a pumpkin patch.

On Saturday, Jenner shared her excitement about Stormi’s upcoming first birthday with a black-and-white shot of herself holding Stormi, looking out into the water on a cliff. Jenner wore a billowing silky dress for the dreamy photoshoot.

“My baby is turning 1 soon,” Jenner captioned the image.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star might try for baby number two with her rapper boyfriend in 2019, a source recently shared with Entertainment Tonight.

“[Kylie’s] created a really beautiful life for herself. She has a successful business that’s close to home. She really loves what she does and also loves that she can still be so hands-on with Stormi. She really has everything she’s ever dreamed of and feels so blessed,” the source said.

They also explained that Jenner wants to be pregnant at the same time as her sister Khloe Kardashian again, who shares baby True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The sisters bonded during the experience, according to the source, and building the next generation is extremely important to the family.