Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Goes Naked Under See-Through Top In Recent Instagram Post

Kourtney Reppert has some big hopes for 2019. In a recent post, the Instagram model shared just how big her goals are.

In the snap in question, the 32-year-old blonde bombshell is featured standing on a beach wearing a skimpy see-though top that leaves little to the imagination. The top consists of two thick strips adorned with golden studs that fall over her breasts, a garment she paired with a long black skirt featuring two very high slits that reach up to her hips, leaving her toned thighs on display.

“2019 goals bigger than my thighs,” the captioned her racy snap, paired with a poultry leg emoji.

In the photo, the Pennsylvania native is holding the sides of her skirt, in a way that exposes even more skin. She is looking down at her body, as if admiring her incredible figure. She is wearing her blonde tresses down in loose waves and parted down the middle, in a relaxed yet seductive style. While the camera doesn’t have a full shot of her face, it appears as if she is wearing heavy makeup consisting of a generous layer of mascara over her eyelashes and cherry colored lipstick.

Reppert is posing on a sandy beach featuring tall rocks in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the Instagram star took the photo at Point Dume in Malibu.

The snap, which Reppert shared with her impressive 1.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 50,400 likes and more than 530 comments within a few days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform flocked to the comment section to share messages complimenting her looks and to illustrate how they feel about the photo through a series of emoji depicting fire and a slew of hearts.

“And what lovely thighs they are!!!” one user wrote, paired with a series of emoji while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “your 2019 goals might be bigger than your soul…which is already the biggest thing on Earth. I hope you had a very merry Christmas.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Reppert initially rose to the scene as a model in Philadelphia when she was named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR. The blonde bombshell was also dubbed the Flyers’ “hottest fan” and the Phillies’ “hottest blonde,” the report continues. In addition, she also acted as Jessica Simpson’s stand-in for all of her Macy’s commercials.