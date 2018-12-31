Trump Fixer Michael Cohen Meeting With Hollywood Film Producer For Tell-All Movie, Reports ‘Page Six’

Michael Cohen’s story could someday be in a movie theater near you, according to a new report by Page Six, who detailed Trump’s former fixer’s meeting with a Hollywood bigwig.

Rumor has it that Cohen was spotted at a recent power breakfast meeting with Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds producer Lawrence Bender.

Cohen’s attorney David Schwartz told Page Six,“There is a lot of interest in Michael’s story, but he isn’t open to doing anything at the moment because of continuing investigations.”

Bender is the Hollywood producer who made a name for himself by helping usher the works of Quentin Tarantino to the screen.

The news site reported that Michael Cohen has allegedly spent 70 hours in interviews with special counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors and other federal investigators.

Muller is heading the ongoing investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere, with a primary focus on the 2016 presidential election.

“Michael Cohen asks judge for no Prison Time.” You mean he can do all of the TERRIBLE, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term? He makes up stories to get a GREAT & ALREADY reduced deal for himself, and get….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

….his wife and father-in-law (who has the money?) off Scott Free. He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

Although Cohen allegedly met with Bender, there has been no official contract between the two men to tell his story as yet.

Cohen will face three years in prison for financial crimes and lying to Congress.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III called Cohen’s misdeeds a “veritable smorgasbord of criminal conduct” — crimes that included tax violations, lying to a bank and, during the 2016 campaign, buying the silence of women who claimed that they once had affairs with the future president, reported the Washington Post.

Page Six reported that Bender is producing the Al Capone drama Fonzo with Tom Hardy as the infamous gangster.

Michael Cohen insists that President Trump knew about the hush money Cohen gave to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that Trump asked him to make the payments to help his 2016 presidential campaign https://t.co/ViGPGb0PjV — Axios (@axios) December 14, 2018

Cohen’s former attorney Lanny Davis has said the man who personally paid off Stormy Daniels still has a sea of secrets to spill, per Page Six.

Davis said in a statement after Cohen’s sentencing per Page Six, “At the appropriate time, after Mr. Mueller completes his investigation and issues his final ­report, I look forward to assisting Michael to state publicly all he knows about Mr. Trump — and that includes any appropriate congressional committee interested in the search for truth and the difference between facts and lies. Mr. Trump’s repeated lies cannot contradict stubborn facts.”

.@MichaelCohen212: “Nothing at the Trump organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump. He directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters.” https://t.co/q9XLDccsg9 — Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) December 14, 2018

Cohen revealed in an interview with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos that “nothing at the Trump organization was ever done unless it was run through Mr. Trump. He directed me to make the payments, he directed me to become involved in these matters.”

Cohen noted in the interview that instead of Trump taking responsibility for his actions, he “attacked” his former fixer’s family on Twitter.