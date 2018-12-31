Ariana Grande Posts Mac Miller Tribute On Instagram As She Bids Farewell To 2018

It’s been a rough year for Ariana Grande, and as the singer looks back at the biggest events of her life in 2018, there’s one that always sticks out — the death of her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

And as a way to keep his spirit alive, the pop star shared yet another sweet tribute on social media by taking to her Instagram stories and posting a snap of the late artist playing the piano. While the photo, initially shared by photographer Stefan Kohli on his Instagram last September, may not show Mac’s face, it featured his world-famous tattooed hands as he played a Baldwin piano, while sporting a yellow hoodie.

The 25-year-old didn’t caption the now-deleted photo, but she made it clear that she was thinking about her ex and best friend, whose untimely death at the age of 26 shocked the world on September 7. He died from what is now known to have been an accidental overdose of “mixed toxicity” of fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine, as reported by the Daily Mail. Ariana and Mac Miller had dated for two years before they broke up early this year, shortly before she started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, with whom she became engaged just weeks later.

Ariana Grande just shared this video of Mac Miller. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A1dxaNUAkw — E! News (@enews) October 23, 2018

Miller’s passing was allegedly one of the main reasons why she and Davidson ended up calling the engagement off, as she reportedly needed time to be alone and mourn. This is not the first time Ariana posts videos or photos of the Swimming rapper on her social media — in October, she shared a candid video of Mac getting ready for an event alongside Nonna, her grandmother. Just a day after the news about his death became public, she posted a black-and-white picture of him on her Instagram, and a few days later she penned him an emotional letter.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

“I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved,” she wrote.

Ariana has also kept Mac Miller’s dog Myron, who the rapper initially adopted in January 2017, and has even replaced a Pete Davidson-related tattoo with new ink of the pup’s face on her right foot.