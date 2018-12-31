‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Flashes Her Abs In A Bikini At 42

Kandi's showing off her curves in a black and a pink bikini while vacationing in Jamaica.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape singer Kandi Burruss is giving fans just a peek at her amazing abs in a string of new bikini photos shared online. Kandi took to her Instagram page on December 30 to give her 6 million followers a look inside her recent vacation to Jamaica, where she could be seen sporting a skimpy pink bikini as well as a darker black two-piece.

The first snap showed Kandi making her way down several steps in her black bikini, flashing her abs in a muted animal print cover-up that stretched all the way down to the floor. The star was sweetly holding on to the hand of her 2-year-old son Ace in the snaps.

The third picture posted by the reality star’s account showed her relaxing in a bright pink bikini as she spent quality some time with her nearest and dearest, including her 15-year-old daughter Riley.

The girls all posed together on an outdoor beach bed in the photo, while Burruss showed off her serious curves in the colorful two-piece that featured a fun wrap-around design on the top that showed off some pretty serious skin.

Writing in the caption, Kandi told fans that she’d been soaking up the sun with her family on the Caribbean island.

“Just got back from #Jamaica. I’m already missing that great weather,” Burruss wrote of the family trip. “Well at least I’m back in time to watch the new episode of #RHOA.”

The Real Housewives star tagged her location as being the Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa at Montego Bay.

As reported by Celebrity Insider, Kandi’s been sharing a number of fun vacation photos with her millions of followers recently ever since jetting out to the tropical location over the festive period.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Earlier on December 30, Burruss shared sweet photos of the family’s time doing a little zip-lining on her Instagram page.

“This was an awesome family trip! I’m so glad we did this,” she wrote in the caption of the several pictures she shared online of her fun family time. “@rasheedadabosschick we have to make this a family tradition! #Jamaica was dope.”

The sweet vacation snaps come shortly after Kandi and fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes opened up about the reality series, debating who they think is the real star of the show.

Burruss had a democratic response to the question asked by Bravo’s the Daily Dish earlier this month, replying, “I feel like the show cannot go on with one person. What makes Housewives great is because we have an ensemble of women who all are dope.”