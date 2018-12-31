Karrueche Tran Flaunts Her Figure In Bright Pink Bikini During Miami Beach Outing

We are glad that Karrueche Tran “finally got some sun.” The Claws actress shared a photograph of herself on a Miami beach where she and her boyfriend got wet and wild on Sunday.

The two-time Daytime Emmy-winning producer donned a hot pink string bikini that displayed her taut and toned body to perfection. The bikini top clung to her curves and showed off her bronzed cleavage. The bikini bottom tied at her hips and was high enough to show off a generous expanse of her hips and thighs.

The half-Vietnamese actress wore a bandanna on her head and further accessorized her look with simple stud earrings and a gold chain. She wore a gold watch and carried a tote bag of beach paraphernalia and her sandals while walking on the white sand.

Thirty-year-old Tran wore beach-appropriate makeup, opting for a simple natural-looking makeup including a pink lip. Her nails were painted a bold red and underscored her love for bright colors.

The Never Heard actress flaunted her muscular physique on Instagram. Her killer abs are a testament to the fact that she is so committed to her exercise routine. Tran posted two videos on her YouTube channel where she shared her “Booty Workout” routine. She and personal trainer, Mario, train hard for her to keep her figure trim and in shape.

Karrueche’s figure was in top form. It’s hard to believe that the star also enjoyed a hearty breakfast, per Daily Mail. Her boyfriend, former footballer Victor Cruz, shared some of their breakfast treats on his social media pages. The meal consisted of sausages, eggs, oatmeal, and waffles. They certainly aren’t shy of enjoying their food as they make sure to maintain their bodies at the gym.

Karrueche has a massive following of 8.4 million followers on Instagram. The actress frequently shares candid and posed pictures of her life. She updates her social media channels with interesting tidbits which offer an insight into her hectic schedule.

The image of her in the bright pink bikini has already garnered over 360,000 likes. Fans love the fact that at least she’s getting some sun and not stingy to share the photos. Over 2,700 people have commented on the snap in appreciation of the shot.