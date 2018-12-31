Demi Rose Busts Out Of Plunging Bodysuit For A London Night Out

Demi Rose flaunted her perfectly-shaped hourglass figure in a risque outfit as she headed out for a night of partying in the English capital.

The 23-year-old hit Shoreditch, London, in a plunging snakeskin bodysuit that revealed her ample cleavage and hugged her tiny waist and curvy derriere. She paired the one-piece ensemble with some ski-style black leather boots and a nude shoulder purse. As reported by the Daily Mail, Demi wore her newly-dyed dark brown tresses loose in a slightly curly style and sported a delicate gold necklace and some rings. She also kept her makeup game to a minimum, wearing some dark mascara and a nude lipstick shade only.

The Instagram star’s outing comes after she revealed she had undergone a non-surgical liposuction treatment, a body-contouring procedure that aims at reducing cellulite. Demi is known for flaunting her enviable figure on social media, which she only manages to do so by putting in the hard work and following a strict diet and fitness regime. In order to help her reach her best looks, she enlisted the help of celebrity beautician Shane Cooper, who is known for having an impressive list of A-listers in the U.K. as his previous and current clients.

Taking to his Instagram page, he described Demi’s treatment.

“Demi Rose having her 4th bespoke head to toe treatment in preparation for the festive season. Focusing on cellulite reduction, skin tightening and contouring.”

“Cellulite is very normal which most women have, the most rewarding part of my job is making my clients feel more confident in their own skin and seeing how the results impact them both physically and mentally,” he added.

The brunette babe not only showed off the results of her beauty treatment on Sunday but also her new hair color, which she debuted on Instagram last week. Demi, who first rose to stardom when she was romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga, thanked her hairstylists via social media while showing her whopping 8 million Instagram followers her new look.

And while the Birmingham-born beauty had a great year, she may be ready to move on to greater things and embrace new projects. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi has mentioned her desire to move to Los Angeles and pursue a career in both modeling and acting in the U.S.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” she said.