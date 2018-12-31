‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Genevieve Morton Wears Nothing At All In Latest Instagram Post

Genevieve Morton is leaving little to the imagination with her latest Instagram post. In the late hours of Sunday, the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snap of herself posing completely naked among beautiful tropical vegetation.

In the photo in question, the South African model is featured sitting on a ledge with her side to the camera as she wears nothing at all. The 32-year-old bombshell has her knees up on the ledge, which she uses to cover herself up as she leans into them, hiding her breasts. She also has her right arm rested on her knee as she places her chin on her shoulder to face the onlooker.

The black-and-white photo shows Morton sitting on a white towel in front of a view of tropical trees and intense green scenery. The model did not disclose the location the shot was captured, but it is certainly one where the weather is mild enough to allow for nudes. The Los Angeles-based model is wearing her hair slicked back, apparently wet. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup on her face, letting her fresh look speak for itself and giving the photo a gorgeous natural effect.

In the caption, the swimsuit model simply shared a black heart emoji.

The snap, which she shared with her 365,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 8,500 likes and more than 230 comments within seven hours of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comment section to “thank” her for the New Year’s gift and to leave messages

“Out of this world, thank you so much,” one user wrote paired with purple hearts, red roses, and kiss emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “New Year’s gift? The best gift!!”

This is hardly the first nude photo Morton has posted on her Instagram. As early as Dec. 11, the model shared yet another black-and-white snap featuring her completely naked. In the photo, Morton is on all fours on a bed working on a laptop.

Unsurprisingly, the shot was a hit, garnering more than 17,600 likes and more than 380 comments from fans complimenting the model’s good looks and killer body.

While Morton is well-known for her sultry shots, the model is also noteworthy for her impeccable style. As Mandatory noted, Morton dedicated 2018 to building a social media following by showing off all of her style and fashion sense.