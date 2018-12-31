Sofia Vergara Frolicks In A White Bikini In The Ocean With Joe Manganiello In New Vacation Photos

Sofia's flaunting her curves while frolicking in the sea with her shirtless husband, Joe Manganiello.

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is showing off her world-famous curves in a white bikini in new photos shared on Instagram on December 30. The star was flaunting her toned middle in the fun two-piece as she took a dip in the ocean during what appeared to be a pretty romantic vacation with her husband, Magic Mike star Joe Manganiello.

Vergara – who’s most famous for playing the role of Gloria Pritchett on the ABC hit family comedy – gave fans a look at her fun time splashing around in the water with her husband of three years on her page as both took a dip in the blue sea together.

The first snap showed the couple smiling in the sun together as Vergara threw her arms in the air while rocking her white bikini with a fun frill across the top. The second upload showed the actress cuddling up to her shirtless husband – who put his impressive six pack on display – in the water.

A third vacation photo shared by the Colombian-born star featured the loved-up couple smiling together as it appeared they were about to share a sweet embrace in the blue water.

Sofia simply captioned the collection of bikini snaps she uploaded to her account with six red heart emojis as she showed off her love for her husband on social media. The couple matched in dark sunglasses as they frolicked together in the water.

But this isn’t the first time Vergara has been showing off her swimwear during her latest vacation.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star posted another snap of herself to her social media account last week as she rocked a dark floral bathing suit while relaxing on a sun lounger by the ocean.

The fun one-piece featured a cut-out across the torso as she and a friend soaked up the sun on the sand.

Daily Mail reports that Sofia’s also made no secret of the fact that her latest trip to the sun is a group affair, as she’s also been posting snaps of herself and Joe spending some time with friends in the unknown tropical location.

Vergara’s previously opened up about feeling confident with her body, even crediting her body confidence to being a Latin woman.

“Latin women are very comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality,” she previously told Shape. “We aren’t afraid to show that off a little bit more.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

She also spoke to the outlet about not being too fixated with the number on the scale.

“I don’t ever want to get super skinny,” Sofia said of her curves. “I think when women reach a certain age, they look better with a little fat in their face. I’m lucky I’m Latin because people expect me to be a bit more plump.”