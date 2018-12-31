Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Heats Up Instagram With Racy Bikini Shot In Miami Beach

It appears as if Rachel Bush has had enough of the sub-zero temperatures of Buffalo.

The wife of Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Poyer and Instagram star has taken to her Instagram page to share a saucy snap of herself in a barely-there bikini to announce she is ready to return to sunny Miami Beach, which, according to her post, she will do this week. In the photo in question, the 21-year-old bombshell is sitting on a pillow in what appears to be a boat sporting a triangle bikini top and matching bottoms, featuring interesting gold details on the side.

Bush has her booty toward the camera, which is on full display thanks to her thong bikini that sits high on the model’s hips, accentuating her well-endowed derriere. The NFL wife is holding both of her arms up, folded over her head in a pose that also puts her busty torso on full display for the camera.

The model is wearing her long brunette locks down, which cascade over her back in loose, beach waves. According to the geotag, this photo was taken in South Beach, presumably some time in the past.

“Ya girl is ready for you Miami,” she wrote in the caption. “One week & I’m backkk.”

The photo, which Bush shared with her 753,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 56,000 likes and more than 600 comments at the time of this writing. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comment section to leave slew of emoji depicting hearts in shapes and colors, heart eyed smileys, peaches and drooling faces.

“Why are you so perfect,” one user pondered, paired clapping hands emoji, while another echoed the sentiment by adding, “Beautiful body.”

While Bush and her husband appear to be doing well now, things weren’t always so great. As the New York Post reported, the couple had some very public drama earlier this year relating to Poyer’s alleged infidelity with a local college student. Bush confronted the woman, Summer Rae, via text, excepts of which Rae shared on social media, the report continues.

“I’m trying to be the bigger person here … for all my friends that know the real story and what I’ve been through with this I appreciate you.. you can only take so much before it starts to affect you, & I’m sorry I’ve hit my breaking point,” Rae wrote, as per the New York Post.

But the drama appears to have faded, as Bush has resumed showing her support for the Bills in steamy attire.