Vladimir Putin Delivered Letter To Donald Trump With A Message: ‘We Are Ready To Talk When You Are’

“He confirmed that Russia is open for dialogue with the USA on the most wide-ranging agenda.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has opened the door to United States President Donald Trump by letting him know that he was open to dialogue with his counterpart when Trump was ready to talk.

The Kremlin published a summary of Putin’s New Year’s letter to Trump on Sunday, per Raw Story. The Russian president emphasized how important relations between the two countries are. In Putin’s letter to Trump he clearly underscored this fact, per ABC.

“Russia-US relations are the most important factor behind ensuring strategic stability and international security.”

The last time that the two world leaders held a summit was in July 2018, during the Helsinki summit. Since then Trump did not meet Putin during the Armistice commemoration in early November, and he also canceled another meeting with the Russian leader.

The U.S. President was scheduled to meet Putin on December 1 at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, but later canceled the meeting. At the time, Trump said that it would be in everybody’s best interest if the meeting was canceled as Russia had opened fire and subsequently seized three Ukrainian naval vessels three days prior to their formal meeting.

However, Putin still wants to meet with his U.S. counterpart, a sentiment which the Kremlin has repeatedly stated.

Moscow confirmed one of its pressing agendas. They want to discuss the Washington’s plan to withdraw from the nuclear arms pact which dates from the Cold War era.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made it clear that the ball was now in the United States’ court. A date for a new meeting in 2019 can be set at the U.S.’s discretion. During a televised appearance the minister said that Russia was ready for talks between the two super powers.

“The issue should be addressed to Washington. Both our president and his representatives have said that we are ready for the talks when Washington is ready for it.”

The Kremlin also released summaries of Putin’s messages to many world leaders. The majority of the messages underscored the bilateral relations between Russia and other nations.

Putin promised to continue to come to the aid of Syria in the “fight against terrorism.” The Russian president has backed Syria since the 2011 inception of a civil war in that country.

Other world leaders that were recipients of a New Year’s letter included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.