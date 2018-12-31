Hilary Duff Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In A Crop-Top & Short Shorts 2 Months After Giving Birth

Hilary's flashing her abs just two months after giving birth to her second child.

Hilary Duff is showing off her post-baby body two months after welcoming her daughter, Banks, into the world on October 25. The former Lizzie McGuire actress proudly showed off some skin on her Instagram page on December 30 as she showed off her middle and her legs in a crop top and short denim shorts.

The mom of two was posing in the mirror while holding her baby girl in the snap she shared with her 10.9 million followers, rocking a pair of dark sunglasses and a black cover-up around her shoulders as she shared a sweet message for her daughter, her second child but her first with boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“We two months in sister,” Duff wrote in the caption in a message for baby Banks. “Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny.”

Duff’s toned legs and middle were both on display in the photo as she snapped a photo of herself and her baby daughter in the mirror of her bathroom.

The singer and actress then shared another family snap with her followers shortly afterwards, this time opting to pose with the boys in her life after posting the adorable mother/daughter photo.

In the second picture uploaded to her Instagram account prior to celebrating the New Year, the multi-talented star was posing with boyfriend Matthew and her 6-year-old son with former husband Mike Comrie, Luca, all having some fun together at the beach.

The family sported colorful Christmas jumpers as they posed by the ocean together, all of which featured different dogs.

Duff and her son both pulled funny faces for the camera, while she then wrote in the caption, “Merry!Merry!”

The latest sweet snaps come shortly after Hilary joked that her baby girl is a bit of a “handful” on the social media site.

Per Daily Mail, over the festive period she shared a brand new picture of her nine-week-old bundle of joy smiling for the camera while dressed all in yellow which she then captioned with the word “handful”.

As for how Hilary managed to get her body back in such amazing shape so soon after giving birth to her second child, the star has previously spoken out about her health and fitness routine and revealed back in 2016 that she was a big fan of working out at SoHo Strength Lab in New York. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

“When I go there, I do lots of squats, kettlebells, deadlifts, and medicine ball slams. And then I hit the stair master or treadmill for cardio,” the Younger actress told Shape in 2016. “I’ve also been using the rower lately; I literally almost puked the other day on it!”

Hilary also revealed to the outlet that she gets her workouts in even when she doesn’t have time to hit a gym, admitting that she’s learned to do “a mini bodyweight workout” by herself.

“I just did moves on my own—I did 200 jumping jacks, pushups, triceps, dips, and squats,” she said at the time. “I also finally learned that rolling out my legs is so important. I keep a foam roller under my bed and it’s changed my life.”