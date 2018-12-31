Kylie Jenner Flaunts Toned Abs In Sports Bra On Instagram

After reliving 2018 in pictures with her Instagram fans on Sunday, Kylie Jenner shocked her followers when she debuted her bright blue hair on the social media platform.

But because she’s part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the blue hair debut came in the form of a super sexy selfie in which Kylie is seen sporting a grey sports bra and matching sweatpants, showcasing her hourglass figure and toned stomach, not even a year after welcoming her baby daughter Stormi Webster. The 21-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share several snaps and videos of her new hair color, with the clips featuring her beau Travis Scott’s tunes in the background.

Earlier in the day, Kylie had posted several throwback photos of her 2018, most of them featuring her baby girl. She started with a photo of her and sister Khloe showing off their baby bumps for a photo shoot in January, less than a month before Kylie would give birth to Stormi. The makeup mogul also shared a picture of that very special day for the first time, which shows her and Travis holding hands as she lays on the hospital bed on February 1 — making it the first snap ever she has given the world from the day she became a mother.

Kylie also posted the already seen snaps from her GQ cover shoot with Travis Scott, one behind-the-scenes photo of herself and her rapper beau getting ready for the Met Gala this year, as well as a picture of herself sitting poolside in a bikini, looking absolutely extraordinary as she held her then-4-month-old baby. Also featured on her Instagram stories was a video of one of Travis’ Astroworld Tour shows in November, as Kylie has traveled with her baby daddy for the duration of his sold-out tour so far, often bringing Stormi with her.

Kylie and Travis met at Coachella in April 2017, and their daughter was born just over nine months later. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stayed away from the spotlight her entire pregnancy, and while she has fully enjoyed this past year with her new baby, sources say the couple may be planning on having another child soon.

“Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he’s finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby. They want to have another child soon so it’s close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he’s busy on the road,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.