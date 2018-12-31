‘The Bachelor’ Fans Tell Lauren Burnham To Stop Hiding Her Baby Belly Ahead Of Wedding To Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The mom-to-be revealed she has a baby 'belly to hide' and fans question why she'd ever want to hide it.

The Bachelor stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham will soon reveal the gender of their baby, but fans of the show want to know why Burnham is hiding her baby belly. After Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s fiancee posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a loose sweater and saying she is “grateful” for the trend because she has a “baby Luyendyk belly to hide,” fans questioned why she feels she has to hide her growing bump.

“Why on earth would you want to hide it?!?” one fan asked, while another told Burnham to “be proud of that baby bump.”

“Don’t hide the belly!” another fan warned. “You will miss it when your baby is born, embrace it and dress it up!”

Other followers told Burnham to show off her baby belly as a “badge of honor,” while another urged her to “embrace that little cherub inside and show him/her to the world.”

In her post, Lauren Burnham also teased that she can’t wait to reveal the gender of her baby and she promised fans they will find it out very soon.

Burnham and Luyendyk will make their baby’s gender reveal on the premiere of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor next week, according to Soap Hub. On Christmas Day, the couple revealed that their unborn baby’s 17-week birthday fell on the holiday and that the fetus is currently the size of a turnip or a pomegranate.

Last week, Arie Luyendyk Jr. shared the due date of the couple’s baby during an Instagram Stories Q&A with fans. Last season’s Bachelor star revealed that Burnham is due to give birth in five months and eight days, which makes the baby’s due date in early June, according to Reality TV World. Luyendyk also revealed that the couple never thought about moving up the date of their previously planned wedding, which is scheduled to take place on January 12 in Maui, Hawaii.

“We were fairly certain everyone out there would be able to do the math… plus we aren’t ashamed, we are thankful,” Luyendyk told fans. “And sooooo dang excited.”

Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Lauren Burnham during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special in March after breaking off his engagement to Becca Kufrin earlier this year. The new couple quickly started their life together in Arizona and began making plans for a private Hawaiian wedding. The couple announced Burnham’s pregnancy in November.

You can see Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham’s baby reveal on The Bachelor premiere on January 7 on ABC.