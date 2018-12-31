Brazilian Model Isabeli Fontana Sends Pulses Racing On Instagram As She Dons A Barely-There Yellow Bikini

With the year 2018 coming to a close, most celebrities are posting taking to their social media and posting various images of themselves — either in the form of throwback photographs to say goodbye or in by sharing new photos to say welcome to 2019. Former Victoria’s Secret model Isabeli Fontana decided not to lag behind and treated her 1.2 million Instagram fans to a stunning new photograph.

In the said picture, Fontana is featured sitting on a beach, wearing a very skimpy leopard-print yellow bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination as it provided a very generous view of the model’s breasts and well-toned stomach and legs. The 35-year-old stunner accessorized with a large neon-pink hat, a pair of funky shades and delicate pendant.

Within just two hours of going live, the Brazilian bombshell’s picture racked up more than 9,000 likes and fans and followers left lots of complimentary remarks on the picture.

“You look beautiful in your new [bikini]. Heck, you’d look beautiful in an old one too!!” one of her fans commented on the snap. While other fans called her “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “incredibly sexy.”

On Sunday morning, Isabeli shared another picture in the same outfit where she is featured lying on her belly on a beach mattress.

She smiled ear-to-ear and closed her eyes as she held her hat with both the hands to strike a candid pose. Reflecting on her year, she wrote the following caption.

“Thanks, 2018, for all my learning, and for making me a better person. It was intense, I’ve been through a lot of transformations! May 2019 bring us peace and much love.”

The picture received more than 13,000 likes and many comments where followers sent Isabeli warm wishes for the upcoming year.

“I wish the New Year 2019 will bring you everything [that] your heart desires,” one of her fans posted. While another one said that Isabeli’s smile brightened up his day and he has never seen a woman more beautiful than her.

A quick look at Fontana’s Instagram account reveals that she is very active on social media and makes sure to treat her fans with some hot photographs every now and then. She is, however, not only about posting pictures in skimpy clothes but believes in women’s empowerment and their right to their bodies.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Fontana posted a topless photo of herself earlier this month and used the hashtag #MyBodyMyRules in the caption, adding the following.