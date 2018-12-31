‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack Shocks With His Return, Eve Lashes Out

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that some beloved characters are about to have their lives turned upside down in the coming week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will see Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) crash the big New Year’s Eve party at Doug’s Place this week, and she’ll shock fans with her return to town.

Eve will lash out at all of the people who she feels have wronged her. It seems that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be at the top of her list. As many fans will remember, Brady and Eve were in love, but he betrayed her when he ran off with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in hopes of helping his step-sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) find her husband, EJ DiMera.

Eve left town heartbroken over Brady, and he seemingly didn’t call after her. Instead, he began to spend time with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). The two have a long history together and were previously married. They have both remained close friends following their split, but are now seemingly starting to have feelings for one another again.

Chloe, who was Eve’s friend, will also likely get an earful when Ms. Donovan returns to Salem.

However, Eve won’t be alone when she crashes the New Year’s Eve party. Days of our Lives viewers will also see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) shockingly return from the dead.

Eve will bring Jack home, but there will be a shocking twist. It seems that Jack won’t remember anything about his former life in Salem, or his family members, such as his wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), or his children, JJ (Casey Moss) and Abigail (Kate Mansi).

It seems that Jack was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s resurrection serum, the same concoction that brought Will Horton (Chandler Massey) back from the dead. Of course, viewers will remember that Will also didn’t remember anything about his life in Salem until over a year later.

The new year brings back some familiar faces! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/IFR1KabHkv — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 30, 2018

Meanwhile, while some Salem residents are having the most shocking New Year’s Eve of their lives, others will ring in 2019 with a romantic night. Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will spend the holiday together, and have a very special night with each other.

Fans know that Lani and Eli have recently romantically reconnected following a hard year in which they lost their son, whom they named David Abraham after their fathers. Now they’ll look for a fresh start in the new year.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.