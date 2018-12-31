Danielle Staub Reveals More Details About Divorce While Admitting She’s Been Engaged More Than 20 Times

Danielle Staub is at the center of a heated divorce battle with her soon-to-be ex-husband Marty Caffrey. For many Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, the impending divorce comes as a bit of a surprise because, ironically, Danielle and Marty’s dream wedding just played out on the latest episode of the reality series. But despite the lavish wedding which captured the couple’s whirlwind romance, their love affair has come to an abrupt end and now they’re headed for divorce.

According to Hollywood Life, Danielle Staub is now speaking out about the divorce and she’s detailed the verbal and emotional abuse she and her daughters have suffered. During a recent interview with the publication, Danielle Staub admitted that she’s still “in shock” over the downward spiral of her marriage because she never thought she’d be a newlywed heading for divorce.”I feel like it was just a minute ago so I’m pretty much in the same place,” Danielle explained. “I’m in shock as to what is going on in my life. I’m a newlywed going through a divorce so how am I supposed to feel?”

“I’m confused. I’m very confused as to how this even happened,” Danielle continued. “I’m not confused about where I’m at, and that is I’m in a state of a constant — It’s like having the rug ripped out from you constantly.”

Danielle went on to reveal how her divorce has changed her perspective of marriage. The mother-of two admitted she’s tired of engagements and isn’t sure if she wants another relationship in the near future. The reality star has actually revealed she’d been engaged approximately 20 times prior to marrying Marty. “I’ve probably got another 20 engagements in me,” Danielle quipped about her previous romantic relationships. “But I’m tired. The ring’s got to be bigger boys! I could joke about it all day but to be honest with you, I don’t know if I want or need a man around in any capacity.”

The latest news about Danielle Staub’s divorce battle and her previous engagements follow the release of court documents detailing the abuse she and her daughters suffered. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Danielle Staub revealed her estranged husband had been verbally abusive to her two daughters, and on other occasions, even physically abusive to her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey episode featuring Danielle Staub’s wedding on the Caribbean island of Bimini aired on Sunday, December 30 on Bravo.