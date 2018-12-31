Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In See-Through Top

Kourtney Kardashian is currently in Aspen, Colorado with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his currently girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

According to a Dec. 30 report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in the frigid Colorado weather wearing a skimpy outfit. Kourtney hit the town with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie over the weekend, and was spotted wearing a sheer shirt with nothing underneath.

In photos taken by the paparazzi, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is spotted wearing a pair of black leather pants, black boots, and a completely see-through black top, which she goes braless underneath.

Kourt’s bare breasts are in full view thanks to her skimpy outfit, leaving very little to the imagination. Kardashian’s long dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in soft waves that fall over her shoudlers.

Meanwhile, Sofia donned black pants, heeled boots, a black turtleneck sweater, and an animal print coat. She had her caramel-colored hair pulled back into a sleek bun at the back of her head, and completed the look by carrying a bright fuchsia handbag.

Disick walks behind his baby mama and current girlfriend while wearing a pair of jeans, black shirt, and a black coat. The trio look to be having fun as festive holiday lights can be seen illuminating the streets and buildings behind them.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie were said to have spent a lot of time together on Saturday as well, and were seen out on a shopping trip with some of Kardashian’s famous family members.

“Scott, Sofia, and Kourtney hung out together and were talking a lot [on Saturday]. Everyone seemed happy and relaxed,” a source told E! News of the Kardashian’s family vacation with Richie and Disick.

“Kendall Jenner was with Kourtney, Sofia, and Scott. Kourtney and Kendall checked out some bags at Prada and Kendall carried around a red coat. Scott and Sofia were looking at clothes,” the source added.

Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are also in Aspen with the family, as well as Kim’s longtime friend, Paris Hilton. Over the weekend, Richie posted a video of herself with Hilton while they were riding a ski lift, and Sofia couldn’t help but comment on how cold the weather was in Colorado, despite Paris’ nonchalant attitude. “We’re in L.A. b–ch,” Hilton joked sending the two into a fit of laughter.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and likely Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season in 2019.