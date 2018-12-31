Demi Lovato ‘Didn’t Expect’ To Fall In Love With Henri Levi, Insider Reveals How It Happened

It’s no secret that Demi Lovato and Henri Levi are officially together. The “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer’s recent live video on Instagram has confirmed what fans have speculated for quite some time. Now, details about the relationship are being revealed. Although Demi Lovato is obviously happy with Henri, according to Hollywood Life, an insider has revealed she’d never expected things to turn out the way they have.

The relationship reportedly evolved over time. An insider close to Demi Lovato has shared details about how her budding romance with Henri.

“Demi didn’t plan for things to work out this way — she wasn’t actively looking for a boyfriend,” the source says. “But sometimes things just happen, and it’s too special between her and Henri to ignore. Both of them vowed to take it slow with the relationship, but things are already moving very quickly.”

The insider went on to explain how their seemingly innocent friendship evolved into the strengthening bond fans now see today.

“Demi and Henri didn’t intend to become romantically involved,” the insider reportedly told the publication. “When they first started hanging out, Demi thought it would be just as friends. There is such a strong bond between them, though, that there was just no way they could keep things platonic.”

The latest news about Demi Lovato and Henri Levi’s relationship follows speculative reports about the pairing. Initially, it was reported that Henri was simply a confidante for the singer during her recovery. Over the past few months, Demi has undergone many personal changes while combatting addiction and substance abuse. Following an apparent overdose, the singer completed 60 days in rehab. After she completed rehab, it was also reported that she was solely focused on her health.

Since Henri has reportedly faced the same battle Demi has, insiders have said that he’s been a pillar of support for the singer. Demi started off hanging out, but during her recovery, they’ve grown closer and that friendship has evolved into much more. As a result of rehab and Henri’s support, Demi Lovato has made great progress and she’s reportedly moving forward in the right direction. While Demi has yet to reveal details about what led to the overdose over the summer, her relationship with Henri has been a silver lining for the year.

With Henri Levi by her side, she’ll likely bring in the new year on a positive note.