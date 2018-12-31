Pregnant Carrie Underwood Can’t Tie Her Shoes Anymore, So She Got A Little Help From Son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood is proud of her little man for helping her out.

Carrie Underwood is about ready to deliver her second child with husband Mike Fisher. They are expecting another boy very soon. Their firstborn, Isaiah, is already a little helper, even before his baby brother arrives.

The pregnant country singer shared an adorable video on Instagram of her 3-year-old trying his best to tie her shoes. Underwood can no longer do it herself with her huge baby bump in the way, so she enlisted the help of the two men in her life. Isaiah is seen intently crossing the shoestrings over in an effort to help his mama. He is proud of himself, too.

His daddy tried to help him fix it, but the little guy obviously wanted to take on the task all by himself. When Fisher decided to help his son a bit, the toddler said, No, I can do it!” This proves that just because she is a worldwide country star certainly doesn’t mean that Carrie can’t go through the same parenting obstacles all moms face. Despite that, his mom told him that he was doing such a good job.

Carrie Underwood certainly doesn’t let a growing baby bump get in the way of staying in fashion. She looked like she may have been ready for a pregnancy workout wearing a pair of comfortable grey leggings along with silver glittery sneakers.

Even Santa’s helper gets a little tired getting ready for Christmas! ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/JSaCJ3kHNh — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) December 1, 2018

The Fisher family also posed for a Christmas morning snapshot of them all in red onesies standing in front of their Christmas tree. Even the two dogs wore red onesies. It was a sweet picture and showed just how big Underwood’s baby bump is getting. She looks happy and healthy as she is gearing towards the end her last trimester.

It was surprisingly revealed by future tour mates Maddie & Tae that the baby is actually due in January, so it could be any day now that this baby arrives. Underwood seems to be savoring the time alone that she has with Isaiah before the new little one arrives. She posted a cuddling photo on Christmas night as they were relaxing watching movies.

“Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow,” she wrote.

This second pregnancy for Carrie Underwood has been quite different than her first, as she previously revealed, but that hasn’t slowed her down too much. In just a very short time, she and Mike will have two sons to cuddle with and to love.