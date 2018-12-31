Hailey Clauson Shares A Collection Of Her 2018 Magazine Covers On Instagram And Says ‘Cheers To Haters’

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Hailey Clauson recently shared a throwback post to say goodbye to 2018 by using a compilation of magazine covers where she was featured this year. And what struck her fans most about the post was the caption where she said “cheers to the haters.”

As anyone who is familiar with the modeling industry, being featured on a magazine cover is a big accolade for any model. And for Hailey, it wasn’t just one or two covers, but she was featured by more than nine magazines throughout the year. Per the post, the magazines included well-known ones like Harper’s Bazaar Spain, Numero, Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, Issue Magazine, L’Officiel, Ocean Drive, Glamour, Ellen Von Unwerth Magazine and the calendar of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Hailey’s post amassed close to 8,000 likes and more than 150 comments where fans congratulated her for her professional achievements and also wished her the very best of luck for the upcoming year.

“All your covers are amazing,” one of her fans wrote on the post. “[Sic] Congrats, you’re stunning and you merit! Wish you a happy new year,” another one said. While some fans wrote compliments for Hailey including “incredibly beautiful,” “always gorgeous,” and “amazingly pretty,” other wrote more elaborate comments for her.

“Your evolution over the years is just insane, can’t wait to see more good things for ya in 2019,” one person said. “Wow, that’s a Super Achiever!! You are the Hottest Model around!! Keep it up, beautiful,” another one wrote.

Another fan said that they “can’t wait for the new year to start either” so that they can see more of Hailey’s work, and added that “it’s hard to pick a favorite” among the covers because all of them are good.

“Can’t wait to see you walk in next year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2019. Hope you get the show, you deserve it,” one of her well-wishers commented. Regarding her message to the haters, one of her followers said the following.

“Haters are irrelevant! Stay tuned to your true self and no harm will come to anyone.”

Earlier this week, the temperature of Hailey’s Instagram account went very high as she posted a topless picture captured for V Magazine‘s 2019 calendar. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hailey was featured in the photograph wearing nothing but a pair of bikini-cut denim shorts. She covered her breasts with her hands and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose.

Although the model has a perfect figure and all her fans seem to appreciate that, Clauson opened up in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine and revealed that she had to struggle with her body image in the past, the Inquisitr report said.

“I’ve always had insecurities with my body. I did fashion shows when I was 14 and then my body changed, I became more womanly. Puberty hit, my boobs came in and shows weren’t really an option anymore. Nobody knew what to do with me. I felt insecure and unwanted by the industry,” the 23-year-old stunner said.