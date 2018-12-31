Most of the cast of the popular Caribbean series shot on Guadeloupe will return.

In eight seasons, the hit series Death In Paradise has gone through several incarnations, but for the coming season, the show, filmed in the Caribbean, will lose one of the stars from the original cast, Danny John-Jules, who has played Officer Dwayne Myers.

Radio Times reports that when fans tune in for Season 8, they will see that Aral O’Hanlon is back as DI Jack Mooney, but missing is the cast favorite, Dwayne Myers, who provided consistent comedy from the start. The series will return to the BBC on January 10, but a date is not yet available for Season 8 on Netflix.

Ardal O’Hanlon is the third DI (Detective Inspector, sent over from the U.K.) for the series, but some other fan favorites will be back to fight crime in St. Honore, joining DI Mooney.

“He’ll be joined by some familiar faces —including Joséphine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell), Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), and Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) — and some new ones.”

Replacing Office Dwayne Myers will be Officer Ruby Patterson (played by Shyko Amos).

“There is nothing quite like Death in Paradise on TV and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet that I’ve joined such a massively popular show. It’s given me a butterfly or two but I’m very excited! Officer Ruby Patterson is a bundle of joy! I am very excited for Death in Paradise viewers to experience her as the new member of the already amazing law enforcement team of Saint Marie.”

Death in Paradise is returning for series 8… but without Danny John-Jules as Dwayne.https://t.co/4UpLulPxJJ pic.twitter.com/ESeLAuZnBG — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) April 25, 2018

But fans will miss Danny John-Jules and the show’s executive producer Tim Key says that the cast and production of Death In Paradise are sad to see him leave.

“We’re very sad to have said goodbye to Danny, who’s brilliant performance as Dwayne has helped make the show such a success. We wish Danny all the very best and look forward to working with him again.”

John-Jules has always said he wanted to leave the show on a high for his character, and after seven seasons and 62 successfully solved crimes (and accidents) he is ready to take his final bow on the fictional island of St. Honore.

But the show’s creator warns that Brexit still threatens the future of the series, according to Radio Times. Writer and creator Robert Thorogood continues to fear that if Brexit goes through, the show could cease to exist because the island is an EU territory.