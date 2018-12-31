Justin Bieber Apologizes To YouTube Star JoJo Siwa After Shading Her Car

No, there isn’t a social media feud going on between Justin Bieber and JoJo Siwa.

Justin Bieber reached out to apologize and clarify what he meant when he originally commented on JoJo Siwa’s new car she got for Christmas after many perceived the remarks to be negative.

The YouTuber recently shared a photo of a rainbow-colored BMW convertible decorated with her face and the words, “Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour,” that West Coast Customs made. After the company posted the photo on Instagram, Bieber commented on the photo three times with the words “burn it.”

According to E! News, JoJo’s mother responded to Justin’s comment with a crying and laughing emoticon followed by, “burn your own things.” The YouTuber’s mother wasn’t the only one to tag Justin for his negative comment and react to what he had to say.

The overwhelming majority were not too happy with what many thought was an attempted start at a social media feud. In fact, some pointed out how “lame” it was a 24-year-old man was trying to start drama with someone so much younger than he is.

Unfortunately for JoJo, there were some who agreed with what Bieber wrote stating that they didn’t understand why she needed a vehicle with her own face on it.

Earlier today after realizing how many people took his comment to be throwing shade at the young YouTuber, Justin took to Twitter to tag JoJo and clarify what he really meant.

“I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited,” Justin tweeted.

The young YouTuber appeared to be taking the whole incident in stride, and started using “burn it” as a catch phrase in several of her social media posts.

In all capital letters, JoJo penned “BURN IT” in a tweet she has pinned to the top of her Twitter profile. Her 403,000 Twitter followers have showered the tweet with 500 comments, 3,600 retweets, and 23,000 likes.

The overwhelming majority of those taking the time to leave a comment on the tweet were appalled by Bieber’s words.

A few hours ago, JoJo did respond to Bieber’s apology, “It’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!”

In less than 12 hours, Justin’s apologetic tweet has accumulated over 5,000 retweets, 25,000 likes, and 2,200 comments.

BURN IT — JoJo Siwa ???????????? (@itsjojosiwa) December 28, 2018

While many made it clear they were not happy with the negative remarks he took the time to post toward someone so much younger than him, they admittedly found it sweet that he took the time to come back and apologize for what he had said.