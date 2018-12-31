NFL Playoffs 2019: Here Are The Brackets After The Regular Season – Teams And TV Schedule

The postseason is now set and all the seeds are known for the AFC and NFC.

On the final day of the 2018 NFL regular season, three playoff spots were still open and there was nothing but drama until the final second of the day. When the day was over, it was hard to say that this wasn’t one exciting season. The defending Super Bowl champions found a way to make it back into the postseason as did the Baltimore Ravens, but when are all the games? It’s time to check out the full bracket for the playoffs and the TV schedule.

Going into the final weekend of the regular season, only one spot was still open in the NFC and it would end up being the Philadelphia Eagles or Minnesota Vikings. If the Vikings won, they would be in. The Eagles needed to win and have the Vikes lose or else the defending champions wouldn’t even make the postseason.

Well, once again, quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles into the playoffs with a big victory over the Washington Redskins. In Minnesota, the Chicago Bears manhandled the Vikings and officially ended their season.

For the Eagles, their problems may have just started, though. In the season finale, Foles, who is already filling in for the injured Carson Wentz, went out with an injury. As reported by NFL.com, Nate Sudfeld replaced him, but the Eagles are hoping he will be ready to go by next week.

Once those games were over and that final spot was determined, the bracket for the NFC side of the playoffs was completed.

NFC – After Week 17

1.) New Orleans Saints at 13-3

2.) Los Angeles Rams at 13-3

3.) Chicago Bears at 12-4

4.) Dallas Cowboys at 10-6

5.) Seattle Seahawks at 10-6

6.) Philadelphia Eagles at 9-7

First-round byes: New Orleans Saints (home-field advantage) and Los Angeles Rams

First-round match-ups – Wild Card Round:

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys: Saturday, January 5, 2019 – 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears: Sunday, January 6, 2019 – 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Second-round match-ups – Divisional Round:

TBD vs. Los Angeles Rams: Saturday, January 12, 2019 – 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

TBD vs. New Orleans Saints: Sunday, January 13, 2019 – 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX

In the Divisional Round, the New Orleans Saints will host the lowest remaining seed while the Los Angeles Rams will host the highest remaining seed.

Over in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens couldn’t just sit back in the final weekend as they still had work to do. The Cleveland Browns were already eliminated and tried to play spoiler for the Ravens, but Lamar Jackson and company wasn’t having it.

By defeating the Browns, the Ravens advanced to the playoffs and won the AFC North division title while also keeping the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the postseason. Well, almost.

Kings of the North. ???? pic.twitter.com/ol5aZgEPm3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 31, 2018

With the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans playing in the final regular game of the season late on Sunday night, one playoff spot remained. The winner of the game would advance to the playoffs and if the game ended in a tie, the Steelers would somehow crawl into the postseason.

Once that game finally ended, the bracket for the AFC side of the playoffs was completed.

AFC

1.) Kansas City Chiefs at 12-4

2.) New England Patriots at 11-5

3.) Houston Texans at 11-5

4.) Baltimore Ravens 10-6

5.) Los Angeles Chargers at 12-4

6.) Indianapolis Colts at 10-6

First-round byes: Kansas City Chiefs (home-field advantage) and New England Patriots

First-round match-ups – Wild Card Round:

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Saturday, January 5, 2019 – 4:35 p.m. ET on ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens: Sunday, January 6, 2019 – 4:40 p.m. ET on NBC

Second-round match-ups – Divisional Round:

TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Saturday, January 12, 2019 – 4:35 p.m. ET on NBC

TBD vs. New England Patriots: Sunday, January 13, 2019 – 1:05 p.m. ET on CBS

In the Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the lowest remaining seed while the New England Patriots will host the highest remaining seed.

The 2019 NFL playoff bracket is now completed after a very long season which had plenty of excitement and drama. After all was said and done, there were indeed some surprises and a few expected outcomes for the postseason, but it’s safe to say that the shocking results are far from over. For 20 teams, their season is officially over, but the fun is truly just beginning for the other 12 teams and all the football fans.