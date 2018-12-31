Kim Kardashian & Sister Khloe Shows Some Skin In New Christmas Photo

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian partied hard together on Christmas Eve, and they’ve got the pictures to prove it.

On Sunday, December 30, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself and Khloe Kardashian from the Kardashian/Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

In the photograph, Kim stands in a white, floor-length gown with a plunging neckline. The dress shows off the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ample cleavage. Her long, dark hair is parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands, which fall over her shoulders and back.

Meanwhile, Khloe stands next to her older sister as she puts on a leggy display in an asymmetrical, puffy skirt, and a long-sleeved white crop top. The shirt showed off Khloe’s tiny tummy and toned abs just eight months after giving birth to her baby girl, True Thompson.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s daughter donned a matching outfit, which included the same pattern on her shirt, and white fluffy skirt. True also donned a white headscarf to the holiday party as she stared at the camera while posing with her mom and her aunt Kim.

Kim posted other photos from the Christmas Eve party, which included a photo of herself with her girlfriends, and one of herself with Jennifer Lopez, who also donned an extremely low-cut white gown, showing off her cleavage as well.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian seemingly had an amazing Christmas. The reality star’s husband, rapper Kanye West, bought her a lavish gift.

Sources reveal that West purchased a $14 million condo in Miami, Florida for his wife. The beachfront condo includes high-powered neighbors such as Goldman Sachs chairman, Lloyd Blankfein, billionaire Ken Griffin, and the condo’s co-developer, Len Blavatnik, who also live in the building.

The condo reportedly includes four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and a 4,700 square foot wraparound terrace. The building also includes a private gym, a pool, a spa, a concierge, and an underground parking lot to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

“Kim and Kanye have been spotted viewing the property in the last month, and they are now in contract to buy it for $14 million. The sale is expected to close in January,” a source revealed to Page Six.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s Christmas party when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on E! in 2019.