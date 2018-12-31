Lauren Pope Dons Nude Swimsuit While Posing On Swing Above Water

Lauren Pope has treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a very sultry display of pictures during her Thailand getaway over the last few days.

Just yesterday, The Only Way is Essex star forced her followers to do a double take as she appeared to have posted a nude photo of herself on a swing above the water. Upon closer inspection, the TV personality isn’t in her birthday suit but a skin-colored bathing suit instead.

Despite not actually being nude in the photo, Pope still managed to get hearts racing as she posed in a very seductive manner dangling her feet just above the water.

In just 24 hours, the photo has accumulated nearly 28,000 likes and just under 300 comments. Unsurprisingly, her followers have nothing but great things to say about both her and the fantastic background.

“Stunning” and “wow” were a few single worded comments left on the photo. Donning a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the UV rays, her hair was also damp and curly as if she’d recently spent some time relaxing in the water.

“Oh my Lauren you really are something special,” one individual penned as they followed their comment with several different heart emoticons.

Less than 12 hours ago, Pope treated her Instagram followers to another sexy snapshot as she rocked a snake print bodysuit that left little to the imagination. While the bodysuit did have long sleeves, it also had a high-cut bottom that put her long, toned legs on full display.

“Beer anyone?” The TOWIE star penned in the caption of the photo.

Showing this photo even more love than the nude bathing suit from yesterday, her followers flooded it with over 34,000 likes and just shy of 400 comments.

Again, her followers had nothing but good things to say about her and the photo. Many admittedly wanted to join her for that beer she was grasping in her hand.

Some used single words to complement Pope and chased those complements with heart and fire emoticons.

There was one individual that asked the TV personality to consider posting a few “less staged and more in the moment” photos to her Instagram profile.

Similar to the previous photo, her hair looked damp with curls as if she’d recently gone for a swim.

Lauren also shared several photos and a video clip from her trip to Thailand on her Instagram Story. As Daily Mail documented, one of the photos featured Lauren soaking up the sun on a hammock while donning that same nude-colored bathing suit.